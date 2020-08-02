Americas dairy producers face tough times

Retail News
Americas dairy producers face tough timesUSA Today 02/06/2020
Consumption of milk fell 41 percent between 1975 and 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Americans are turning to non-dairy alternatives to milk and cheese, leaving dairy farmers and producers in a bad place. Two major milk producers, Dean Foods and Borden Dairy, have filed for bankruptcy in recent months.
