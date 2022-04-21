Apple employees at Atlanta store first to petition for union election

Retail News
Apple employees at Atlanta store first to petition for union electionNY Times 04/21/2022
Workers at the Cumberland Mall Apple store in northwest Atlanta have formally petitioned to join the Communications Workers of America. If successful seeing the process through, the workers will be the first Apple employees in the country with union representation. Over 70 percent of the store’s eligible employees have voted to support the move.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!