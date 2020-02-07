Apple reclosing 25 percent of its stores as virus cases spike

Retail News

The Verge

Apple has announced it will shut an additional 30 stores across seven states, bringing the total of stores it opened and then closed again to 77, more than 25 percent of its total in the U.S. The technology giant made the decision after seeing big jumps in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma. The company previously reclosed locations in Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.