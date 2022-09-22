Bezos and Jassy must testify in FTC’s Amazon Prime investigation

Retail News
Bezos and Jassy must testify in FTC’s Amazon Prime investigationThe Wall Street Journal 09/22/2022
The Federal Trade Commission has said it will not cancel subpoenas issued to Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos and CEO Andy Jassy as part of its investigation of the company’s Prime membership program. The FTC is looking into whether Amazon somehow tricked customers into signing up for Prime and then made it difficult to cancel their memberships.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!