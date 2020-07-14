Burger King sells Whoppers from cows on a low methane diet

Retail News

CNBC

Cow burps are a major contributor to methane in the atmosphere and farmers supplying Burger King have made a change to the diet of their herd animals in an effort to freshen the air. The burger chain worked with scientists from the Autonomous University at the State of Mexico and the University of California, Davis and discovered that cows who eat 100 grams of lemongrass a day produce about one-third less methane than those on a diet without it. Burger patties made from these low-methane cows are being made available at select locations in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Portland, OR.