Chains top list of employers with workers receiving government assistance

Chains top list of employers with workers receiving government assistanceThe Washington Post 11/18/2020
Walmart, McDonald’s, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Amazon, Burger King and FedEx are among the list of employers with the greatest number of employees receiving federal assistance through programs such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, commonly referred to as food stamps). The companies point to their roles as employers in further reducing the amount of people in need of governmental support.
