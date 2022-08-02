China failed to meet food import commitments on trade deal

Retail News
China failed to meet food import commitments on trade dealBloomberg 02/07/2022
China made a commitment to purchase an additional $200 billion in goods and services from the U.S. in 2020 and 2021 as part of “Phase 1” of a trade deal signed by former President Trump. The nation has fallen well short of its commitment, purchasing only about 60 percent to date, leaving the Biden Administration to consider actions it can take should real progress not take shape in short order.
Discussions
