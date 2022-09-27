Consumers link fresh foods to better health

Retail News
Consumers link fresh foods to better healthSupermarket News 09/27/2022
Americans are drawing a direct link between the foods they eat and their health, according to a poll of over 2,000 adults by Deloitte. Seventy-eight percent of those responding said that the right foods can help keep them stay healthy. Seventy-six percent said that the right foods can alleviate existing health issues and 75 percent believe that “eating the right foods can be the best medicine.”
