COVID-19 closes more pork plants

Tyson Foods closed its pork processing plant in Waterloo, IA yesterday after workers tested positive for COVID-19. Tyson and other companies operating meat processing plants have been taking steps to protect employees who virtually work shoulder-to-shoulder in the facilities. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged that “clusters of positive cases” are appearing at meat plants, but argued that they must remain open. “Without them, people’s lives and our food supply will be impacted,” she said.