Crushing debt and the pandemic are putting retailers out of business

Retail News
Crushing debt and the pandemic are putting retailers out of businessForbes 07/06/2020
Retailers who faced high debt payments prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus were put in even tougher spots when they were forced to close stores to protect customers and workers. Many have already announced store closures, and many more are expected to follow suit. Retailers are expected to close doors on nearly 9,300 locations for good this year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!