CVS to hire 50K workers, give bonuses to employees

Retail News

USA Today

CVS Health plans to hire 50,000 additional workers and give pharmacists, store associates and managers bonuses of between $150 and $300 as it seeks to address the health and logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. “Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed most,” CVS CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement. “As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”