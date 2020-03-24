CVS to hire 50K workers, give bonuses to employees

Retail News
CVS to hire 50K workers, give bonuses to employeesUSA Today 03/23/2020
CVS Health plans to hire 50,000 additional workers and give pharmacists, store associates and managers bonuses of between $150 and $300 as it seeks to address the health and logistical challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. “Our colleagues have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they’re needed most,” CVS CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement. “As they continue to be there for the individuals and families we serve, we’re taking extra steps to provide some peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”
