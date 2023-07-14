Apple’s recent unveiling of the Vision Pro, its first mixed-reality headset, wowed tech bloggers, although many questioned whether a “killer app” will have to be necessary to drive mainstream adoption.

Representing Apple’s first new product category since the Apple Watch’s arrival in 2014, Vision Pro was described as a computer that augments reality by seamlessly blending physical and digital worlds.

“In the same way that Mac introduced us to personal computing and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro will introduce us to spatial computing,” proclaimed CEO Tim Cook at Apple’s annual developers conference.

Seen as a step above VR headsets from Meta and others, Vision Pro, which launches in early 2024, earned praise for its resolution, computing power, and passthrough, or the ability to view physical surroundings while wearing an immersive device.

The lofty price, $3,500, is expected to come down as the product scales. New apps and features are also expected to create more value. Apple is predicting slower adoption than the Apple Watch and iPhone.

A few bloggers called out Vision Pro’s isolated nature, with most demonstrations showing individuals interacting with the devices alone. Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern questioned whether many people would ever be comfortable wearing “nerd helmets” to experience Vision Pro or the metaverse.

Financial Times’ John Gapper said Apple’s accomplishment was making “the mass appeal of such a device plausible” in the face of widespread skepticism over the metaverse. He wrote, “It unveiled something that is both more familiar and more sophisticated than what came before, and rendered today’s virtual worlds even less enticing.”

“Apple has a knack for entering a product category at just the right time,” wrote New York Times’ Kevin Roose. He further believes wearing mixed-reality headsets could evolve into a “social norm,” similar to how checking messages on an Apple Watch has become acceptable behavior.

“You might feel self-conscious putting on a Vision Pro today,” he said. “But a few years from now, if a third of your co-workers are joining Zoom calls with their headsets, and you see people watching VR movies on every flight you take, it might not feel so dumb.”