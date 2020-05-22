Source: Instagram/dreaming_outloud - Hailey Miller

According to Advertising Age, influencer marketing in mid-March came to a halt as the pandemic “made much of what influencers once did look tone-deaf.”

The killer fashion looks and glamorous trips many blogged or vlogged about suddenly appeared insensitive with the arrival of COVID-19. Travel restrictions, business closures and cancellations of events such as Austin’s South by Southwest also made creating fresh content a huge challenge.

Yet surveys show that influencers wield some influence:

According to Edelman’s 2019 trust barometer report, 63 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds trust influencers’ opinions of brands more than advertising done by the brand itself.

“The Influencer Report” from Morning Consult that came out last November found that 52 percent of Millennials trust influencers they follow on product recommendations, compared to 38 percent for their favorite celebrities.

Influencers do have an advantage at this time because their followers are typically more engaged on their devices and social media as they shelter at home. Although commercial production is generally locked down, influencers can film themselves without a crew and quickly refresh messaging.

But developing appropriate content can be a challenge. While travel is out, gaming interest is thriving with how-to YouTube videos as people look to be entertained at home. Fitness and cooking as well as COVID-19 topics such as do-it-yourself haircuts are also popular.

Benjamin Spiegel, chief digital officer of Procter & Gamble’s beauty division, told Advertising Age, “It’s not necessarily what’s the new summer style, but what is some new job we have to do? What are the new consumer needs, especially working from home?”

The New York Times reports that many companies are encouraging messages of optimism and self-care with some barring the mention of coronavirus in influencer posts.

RewardStyle, which connects brands to influencers, recently sent out an email encouraging influencers to feel empowered to post about fashion, offering guidelines on how to remain tasteful.

“Brands are struggling for authenticity in this COVID crisis and influencers provide that in a way that other channels fail to do,” Amber Venz Box, RewardStyle’s president, told the Times. “We know consumers are seeking escapism that our influencers provide.”