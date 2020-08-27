Can off-pricers overcome second-quarter turbulence?
TJX Cos. and Ross Stores are expected to gain market share amid the downturn, but their second-quarter performances reveal they still have to fight through inventory and store traffic challenges tied to COVID-19.
For both, sales significantly outperformed conservative forecasts as stores reopened, but started trending down in the mid-teens in July due to inventory shortages and slower in-store traffic, leading to cautious second-half outlooks.
The weakening sales trend was blamed on:
- Supply chain bottlenecks: Both retailers reopened their distribution centers at the same time or after they reopened their stores and failed to ramp up fast enough to fill understocked store inventories. Vendors and transportation providers likewise initially encountered logistics hurdles. Ross faced a DC staffing shortfall due to heightened competition for warehouse workers.
- Category gaps: Categories such as comfy casual and active apparel as well as home are in high demand amid the stay-at-home economy and currently tough to replenish. The sudden cancellation of orders from retailers and vendors combined with quickly shifting trends led to an imbalance. Product availability is expected to improve in the coming quarters and reach equilibrium by year-end.
- July and August moderation: Initial store opening sales were boosted by pent-up demand and aggressive markdowns, but traffic slowed in July and August due to the depleted inventory levels and a return to more normal demand. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases in California, Florida, Texas and Arizona impacted Ross. TJX also blamed reduced demand for career apparel and some nervousness about in-store shopping. Ernie Herrman, TJX’s CEO, on an analyst call estimated that at least one out of every seven or eight customers “just aren’t comfortable right now going into the brick & mortar.”
Both TJX and Ross expect to benefit from the stocks they packed away to support first-quarter sales, trading down by consumers amid the downturn, and buying and real estate opportunities created by consolidation.
Barbara Rentler, Ross’ CEO, said on an analyst call, “Over the longer term, we remain well positioned as an off-price retailer to continue to gain market share given the large number of retail store closures and consumers’ continued focus on value and convenience.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Were the challenges faced by TJX Cos. and Ross Stores in the second quarter temporary or long-term issues? What are the biggest risks facing off-pricers as a result of the COVID-19 disruptions?
Retail Industry Analyst
Off-price and apparel retailers are going to have challenging times until the pandemic is gone. With a focus on physical store shopping and very limited or no online revenues, off-price retailers will need to shift their assortments to adapt to new demand patterns and continue to assure their customers that their store environment is safe. Adopting agile supply chain practices to accelerate procurement of merchandise, especially for high demand products, will be imperative for success.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
Discount retailers were faring quite well before the pandemic, and I have no reason to think they will not continue to thrive even more moving forward as personal finances are stretched thin due to job impacts and economic slowdowns. However, it’s clear that even off-price retailers need to respond to the changing needs of their consumers. It’s safe to assume that the revenue of TJX Cos. in Q2 was helped by their online sales, whereas Ross Stores’ lack of an e-commerce site was a missed opportunity. Both brands would also further benefit from BOPAC capabilities.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
While I think the challenges are temporary for both, there seem to have been a few big missteps in terms of management direction on how to be nimble and agile on both the supply chain side and merchant side. Without an e-commerce strategy in place, both companies have to execute well to remain successful in the future.