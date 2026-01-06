Should Facial Recognition for Theft Get Another Look?

From Wegman’s in New York City to Sainsbury’s in London — and Foodstuffs North Island in New Zealand — grocers continue to trial facial recognition technologies in the hopes of reducing shoplifting. This comes despite continued outcry around what’s seen as an invasive technology coming from some consumers.

Those employing the technology also cite increased incidents of violence from customers.

National Retail Federation’s 2025 “The Impact of Retail Theft and Violence Report” that came in October found incidents of shoplifting and merchandise theft increased 19% in the U.S. from 2023 to 2024, further compounding the 26% growth observed from 2022 to 2023. In the 2024 survey, 73% of respondents said shoplifters had exhibited heightened levels of aggression and violence, and those incidents worsened in the 2025 survey.

In the most upfront test, Sainsbury’s in September rolled out an eight-week facial recognition technology trial at two stores. In a statement prior to the launch, the U.K.’s second largest supermarket chain cited a survey from a major trade union in the U.K. that found 77% of shop workers have experienced verbal abuse — while more than half (53%) were threatened by a customer.

To protect privacy, only those with a record of criminal behavior are flagged, and all other data generated by the software is instantly deleted.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s CEO, said, “We understand that facial recognition technology can raise valid questions about data and privacy. This trial and subsequent roll out is not about monitoring colleagues or our valued customers. It’s focused solely on identifying serious offenders who have committed acts of violence, aggression, or theft, helping our teams prevent further harm.”

Theft and Privacy Concerns Collide in Retail Settings as Consumers, Retailers Debate Pros and Cons

Privacy group BigBrotherWatch, in a response to the trial, urged government officials to tighten laws against facial recognition. The group said, “Sainsbury’s decision to trial Orwellian facial recognition technology in its shops is deeply disproportionate and chilling. Facial recognition surveillance turns shoppers into suspects, with devastating consequences for people’s lives when it inevitably makes mistakes.”

This past June, the heads of major retailers in New Zealand issued a joint statement saying facial recognition technology is a “powerful and effective tool” alongside other crime prevention resources, such as security guards, fog cannons, body cameras, CCTV, and other tech solutions. The statement followed a promising test of the technology in 2024 by Foodstuffs North Island.

“We are firmly of the opinion that [facial recognition technology], when used fairly and accurately, can be a valuable intervention to help keep customers and employees safe,” they said in a statement.

In New York City, Fairway supermarkets in 2023 began posting signs letting consumers know stores collect or may share biometric information, including eye scans and voiceprints, to combat rising theft levels. Manny Gomez, president of MG Security Services, told CBS News at the time, “This is a step in the right direction, in my opinion. If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to hide.”

Last week, Wegman’s began posting similar signs indicating its two stores in New York City were collecting biometric information “to protect the safety and security of our patrons and employees,” according to Gothamist.

Nearly all of the responses in the comments section of the Gothamist piece felt the technology spurred privacy concerns, with many vowing never to shop at Wegman’s again. One said, “This is a complete non-starter for me. Will no longer shop there, no matter what.”