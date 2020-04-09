How can automation help omnichannel fulfillment?
According to 32 percent of U.S. retailers, the top priority around store fulfillment over the next twelve months will be implementing automation, as per the “2020 Supply Chain Survey” by enVista. The calls for more automation come as stores have been straining to quickly add or amplify BOPIS, curbside pickup and ship-from-store capabilities in wake of the pandemic.
“For some stores, picking, packing, and shipping from stores is an entirely new concept; in others, the infrastructure is in place, but the labor processes and training are not,” according to the study. “In most cases, additional processes and technology are required to standardize the desired customer experience.”
Thirty-one percent of retailers plan to increase in-store inventory storage, while 29 percent are prioritizing the optimization of back-of-house processes to support store fulfillment, according to the survey.
One focus, according to the report, is investing in technologies to ensure associates can access inventory and other information needed to fulfill customer orders in a timely manner. For BOPIS and curbside pickup, shoppers are increasingly expecting flexibility in how they can get their orders fulfilled, as well as ways to complete their purchases or make returns quickly and efficiently.
Having stores efficiently fulfill online orders includes addressing staffing levels and personnel responsibilities, the physical store layout, back-of-house inventory space, plus the ability for real-time inventory visibility across the stores and warehouses. Adding automation and a dedicated MFC (micro-fulfillment center) face challenges due the height and size of the space required.
Evaluating the progress being made in key delivery/fulfillment areas, the survey found:
- Two-day delivery: 92 percent had implemented, 28 percent indicated it needed improvement;
- One-day delivery: 84 percent had implemented, 46 percent indicated it needed improvement;
- Same-day delivery: 64 percent had implemented, 42 percent indicated it needed improvement;
- BOPIS: 84 percent had implemented, 24 percent indicated it needed improvement;
- Ship-from-store: 87 percent had implemented, 47 percent indicated it needed improvement;
- Vendor dropship: 78 percent had implemented, 40 percent indicated it needed improvement.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Can automation solve the execution challenges facing newer store fulfillment models (i.e., ship-from-store, BOPIS, curbside pickup)? Where do you see limitations in implementing automation for fulfillment purposes?
Managing Director, GlobalData
The big problem with online orders is that they are, in most cases, less profitable than selling through stores. This is largely because there are more steps involved in getting the product to the customer than if the shopper comes into the store and picks the product from the shelf themselves. The solution is to streamline and automate as many of those stages as possible. Certainly there is an upfront capital cost in investing in the necessary technology, but the resultant savings are helpful. All that said, the degree to which processes should be automated vary by retail sector. In grocery, where volumes and items per order are large, a full-scale automated solution is needed. In electronics, where orders are smaller in terms of the number of items, partial automation will suffice when used in stores. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but automation will be key to coping with the rising volume of online sales over the next five years.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Some automation can address some challenges. Merchandise category differences require different handling. Shipping from store (pick/pack/ship) is not the same as BOPIS (pick/pack, will-call desk) and BOPIS is not the same as BOPAC (Using recyclable/reusable totes?). So they each require at least one, maybe two different pieces of automation from each other. Some may be capital intensive, some may require realignment of store space.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners
Automation is absolutely key to meeting the forever increasing set of customer expectations around product availability, visibility and flexibility in delivery and point of purchase. There is a long list of the physical changes needed in store and distribution channels which will vary by retail model and available space. However in all cases success will begin with improving automation in the systems, (or in many cases the lack of systems), for merchandise planning, allocation, and supply chain visibility. Having the right goods at the right place with visibility to these goods is the foundation to meeting these challenges efficiently.