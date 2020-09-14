How can grocers help ease home cooking fatigue?
Forty percent of consumers consider “planning different meals every day” among the biggest challenges they face when meal planning, according to Acosta’s “COVID-19: Reinventing How America Eats” study.
That was second only to “grocery shopping because of the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in public,” cited by 45 percent. The third and fourth greatest meal planning challenges were cited as “lacking a food/ingredient needed to make a meal,” 38 percent; and “improving cooking skills,” 17 percent.
Confirming the ongoing home cooking boom, 55 percent agreed they’re cooking at home more often since the pandemic began.
Kitchen love, however, hasn’t enraptured all. While 35 percent of Acosta’s respondents have found a new passion for cooking, a quarter are sick of having to cook more.
In a recent survey commissioned by Sun Basket, the meal kit service, 55 percent said cooking during COVID-19 has left them feeling fatigued.
The survey of 2,000 Americans found:
- Respondents cook an average of nine times a week, and they’ve eaten the same meal 28 times on average since the pandemic started;
- Sixty-nine percent wish they could make a healthy dinner more quickly;
- Fifty-three percent are eating more takeout to get a break from making dinner every night and due to a lack of fresh ingredients;
- The most fatiguing aspects of cooking were found to be prep work, cited by 46 percent; clean up, 43 percent; planning meals for the week, 42 percent; cooking, 35 percent; and collecting ingredients, 34 percent.
FreshDirect last week said it was expanding its “meal shacks,” or easy planning solutions, to address home cooking challenges. “As a dad and former chef, I understand firsthand how families now need to provide more meals on the table, which can add stress during an already uncertain time,” said David McInerney, FreshDirect’s CEO, in a statement.
In an article for the New Jersey Herald exploring home cooking burnout, Sarah Curran, a registered dietitian with Rutgers Cooperative Extension wrote that including all family members in the meal planning process, repurposing leftovers, relying on convenient ingredients and “putting a fun spin on it all can help you begin to overcome COVID meal fatigue.”
- New Acosta Report Details How COVID-19 Is Reinventing How America Eats – Acosta
- COVID-19: Reinventing How America Eats – Acosta
- FreshDirect sees back-to-school sales lift – Supermarket News
- FreshDirect Sees 46% Bump From Pandemic Back-to-School Sales – Winsight Grocery Business
- Will grocers maintain COVID share gains as restaurants reopen? – RetailWire
- Americans experiencing cooking fatigue while stuck at home during the pandemic – Sun Basket
- Americans are starting to get sick of cooking at home – New York Post
- Meal Planning Is a Good Idea Right Now – Lifehacker
- Survey: Cooking more at home could become the new normal post-pandemic – FoodNavigator-USA
- Overcoming COVID meal fatigue – NJ Herald
- Burned Out: How to grocery shop when you’re sick of cooking – Salon
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What steps can grocers take to remedy home cooking fatigue and ensure home cooking trends remain favorable post-pandemic? Should grocers ramp up prepared meal options or encourage home meal preparation despite the complaints?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "How can grocers help ease home cooking fatigue?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Retail Industry Analyst
The easiest way for grocers to combat cooking fatigue is to offer a wide variety of prepared meals or meal kits and offer a wide variety of options that include a lot of new meals every week. In addition, many grocers offer customers online recipes to inspire new cooking ideas. Making the suggested recipes simple and fast will make them more approachable for consumers and will help spur incremental purchases and enhance customer loyalty.
Managing Director, GlobalData
I have said this so many times before, but most U.S. grocers are really poor when it comes to prepared meal ranges! There are some exceptions, like Trader Joe’s and Wegmans – and notably both of those retailers do fantastic trade in their prepared meal selections. Other U.S. grocers should look to ramp up their own offers as COVID-19 is accelerating the size of the opportunity. The best template for prepared meals is Marks & Spencer, which pioneered the ready-meal concept years ago and remains the benchmark for innovation and quality.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Two thoughts – I’ve always been down on meal kits as an expensive alternative to making a meal yourself. Perhaps it’s time for meal kits or partial kits (i.e., you add the protein) to push harder. Also, what’s wrong with taking some of your ad space, retailers, and printing weekly menu ideas (or daily ideas)? Keep it simple, keep it inexpensive, but with lots of variety. Don’t appear to be appealing to overly healthy alternatives – you’ll turn people off (but don’t promote junk either).
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
A lot of people learned to cook during the early days of pandemic and enjoyed it – for a while.
The best thing that grocers can do right now is to offer meal kits and a great assortment of prepared meals either made in house or in cooperation with local restaurants (H-E-B was one of the first retailers to do this).
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Prepared meal options and meal kits are great ways for grocers to bring some new life to home cooking. Grocers can offer ways to make it fun and interesting while also delicious by offering prepared meals in picnic baskets or theme meals such as Italian, Indian, or Thai with the appropriate drinks, utensils, and napkins!
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
In addition to expanding their meal kits offerings, I would suggest that retailers get more involved in the meal planning process by adding more choices to the meal kits. Publish interesting and innovative menus and recipes that reflect local ingredients, and make it easy to identify additional ingredients customers need when having these kits ordered and delivered.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Although I don’t find any of these survey results alarming, grocers can definitely feature prepped meals a lot more than most are currently. Keeping the impulse factor strong for this category will help grocers capitalize on any opportunity here. It seems obvious, but I don’t see it happening much.