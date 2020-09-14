How can grocers help ease home cooking fatigue?

7 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: @pascu.anaimaria via Twenty20
Sep 14, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Forty percent of consumers consider “planning different meals every day” among the biggest challenges they face when meal planning, according to Acosta’s “COVID-19: Reinventing How America Eats” study.

That was second only to “grocery shopping because of the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in public,” cited by 45 percent. The third and fourth greatest meal planning challenges were cited as “lacking a food/ingredient needed to make a meal,” 38 percent; and “improving cooking skills,” 17 percent.

Confirming the ongoing home cooking boom, 55 percent agreed they’re cooking at home more often since the pandemic began.

Kitchen love, however, hasn’t enraptured all. While 35 percent of Acosta’s respondents have found a new passion for cooking, a quarter are sick of having to cook more.

In a recent survey commissioned by Sun Basket, the meal kit service, 55 percent said cooking during COVID-19 has left them feeling fatigued.

The survey of 2,000 Americans found:

  • Respondents cook an average of nine times a week, and they’ve eaten the same meal 28 times on average since the pandemic started;
  • Sixty-nine percent wish they could make a healthy dinner more quickly;
  • Fifty-three percent are eating more takeout to get a break from making dinner every night and due to a lack of fresh ingredients;
  • The most fatiguing aspects of cooking were found to be prep work, cited by 46 percent; clean up, 43 percent; planning meals for the week, 42 percent; cooking, 35 percent; and collecting ingredients, 34 percent.

FreshDirect last week said it was expanding its “meal shacks,” or easy planning solutions, to address home cooking challenges. “As a dad and former chef, I understand firsthand how families now need to provide more meals on the table, which can add stress during an already uncertain time,” said David McInerney, FreshDirect’s CEO, in a statement.

In an article for the New Jersey Herald exploring home cooking burnout, Sarah Curran, a registered dietitian with Rutgers Cooperative Extension wrote that including all family members in the meal planning process, repurposing leftovers, relying on convenient ingredients and “putting a fun spin on it all can help you begin to overcome COVID meal fatigue.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What steps can grocers take to remedy home cooking fatigue and ensure home cooking trends remain favorable post-pandemic? Should grocers ramp up prepared meal options or encourage home meal preparation despite the complaints?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"What steps can grocers take to remedy home cooking fatigue and ensure home cooking trends remain favorable post-pandemic?"

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire
Tom Ryan

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Join the Discussion!

7 Comments on "How can grocers help ease home cooking fatigue?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Retail Industry Analyst
39 minutes 32 seconds ago

The easiest way for grocers to combat cooking fatigue is to offer a wide variety of prepared meals or meal kits and offer a wide variety of options that include a lot of new meals every week. In addition, many grocers offer customers online recipes to inspire new cooking ideas. Making the suggested recipes simple and fast will make them more approachable for consumers and will help spur incremental purchases and enhance customer loyalty.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
39 minutes 2 seconds ago

I have said this so many times before, but most U.S. grocers are really poor when it comes to prepared meal ranges! There are some exceptions, like Trader Joe’s and Wegmans – and notably both of those retailers do fantastic trade in their prepared meal selections. Other U.S. grocers should look to ramp up their own offers as COVID-19 is accelerating the size of the opportunity. The best template for prepared meals is Marks & Spencer, which pioneered the ready-meal concept years ago and remains the benchmark for innovation and quality.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
36 minutes 58 seconds ago

Two thoughts – I’ve always been down on meal kits as an expensive alternative to making a meal yourself. Perhaps it’s time for meal kits or partial kits (i.e., you add the protein) to push harder. Also, what’s wrong with taking some of your ad space, retailers, and printing weekly menu ideas (or daily ideas)? Keep it simple, keep it inexpensive, but with lots of variety. Don’t appear to be appealing to overly healthy alternatives – you’ll turn people off (but don’t promote junk either).

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
30 minutes 4 seconds ago

A lot of people learned to cook during the early days of pandemic and enjoyed it – for a while.
The best thing that grocers can do right now is to offer meal kits and a great assortment of prepared meals either made in house or in cooperation with local restaurants (H-E-B was one of the first retailers to do this).

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Kathleen Fischer
BrainTrust
Kathleen Fischer
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
29 minutes 42 seconds ago

Prepared meal options and meal kits are great ways for grocers to bring some new life to home cooking. Grocers can offer ways to make it fun and interesting while also delicious by offering prepared meals in picnic baskets or theme meals such as Italian, Indian, or Thai with the appropriate drinks, utensils, and napkins!

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
7 minutes 43 seconds ago

In addition to expanding their meal kits offerings, I would suggest that retailers get more involved in the meal planning process by adding more choices to the meal kits. Publish interesting and innovative menus and recipes that reflect local ingredients, and make it easy to identify additional ingredients customers need when having these kits ordered and delivered.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
3 minutes 36 seconds ago

Although I don’t find any of these survey results alarming, grocers can definitely feature prepped meals a lot more than most are currently. Keeping the impulse factor strong for this category will help grocers capitalize on any opportunity here. It seems obvious, but I don’t see it happening much.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"What steps can grocers take to remedy home cooking fatigue and ensure home cooking trends remain favorable post-pandemic?"

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire
Tom Ryan

Tom RyanManaging Editor, RetailWire

Take Our Instant Poll

How effectively have grocers have been delivering meal planning solutions to their customers during the pandemic?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 