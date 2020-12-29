Photo: RetailWire

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is a summary of a current article from the Retail Doctor’s blog.

After-Christmas retail can be fun — even with a pandemic — as long as you stay focused on making money and minimizing returns instead of just giving profits away through aggressive promotions and discounts.

Here are seven ways to grow your retail sales the week after Christmas:

Greet at the door. Greet with a sales pitch — e.g., “Good morning. The whole store is 20 percent off” — to interrupt them before they get to the counter wanting their money back. The goal is for them to “Look around.” Greet at the counter. Even if someone greeted the customer at the door and 20-percent signs are everywhere, greet them again and mention the sale at the counter. Even if customers tell you they only want another size, look at this as an opportunity to get your customer spending on a second item. Immediately tag all returns. You don’t want to lose a sale because someone threw the item into a big pile to “get to” at the end of the day. Price it and get it back on the floor. No part-timers at the counter . Make sure everyone knows how to do all types of returns, sale items, closeouts, layaways, checks, etc. Neither your employees nor customers want to wait for a manager. Bend your return policies. Give them a refund if there is any way possible. The goal is to build in-store sales, not antagonize customers. Hustle. Now is not the time to let someone lazily size a rack, hang merchandise or do a return if you want a sales increase. Now is the time to actively get onto the floor and minimize those returns. Get their information. Get them on your email list or check-in with Facebook. Remember, discount shoppers are usually not your regulars, so explain how they can sign up for exclusive sales throughout the year.

The final week of the month is frosting on the cake. By proactively deciding to grow sales, you will have a better mindset, keep your crew from feeling overwhelmed and keep the online retailers at bay.