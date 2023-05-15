Is Best Buy Ready to Tier Up Its Loyalty Program Efforts?

Photo: Best Buy

Best Buy, seeking to broaden its membership reach, is expanding its loyalty program from one paid and one free tier to one free one and two paid.

The tiers include:

My Best Buy: The existing My Best Buy tier remains free and features free shipping with no minimum purchase.

My Best Buy Plus: A new second-tier, My Best Buy Plus, costs $49.99 annually and includes members-only prices; exclusive access to sales, events and highly anticipated products. It also includes free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase and an extended return window (60 days versus the standard 15 days.)

My Best Buy Total: My Best Buy Total, at $180, replaces the Totaltech program at $200. Subscribers receive all the perks from My Best Buy Plus, as well as round-the-clock tech support, up to two years of product protection and 20 percent off of repairs.

The new program arrives as significant changes arrived in January for its My Best Buy tier, shifting to a free shipping perk without minimum purchase and eliminating a points-based incentive. Corie Barry, CEO, speaking on On Best Buy’s fourth-quarter analyst call, said that based on data and conversations with customers, “free shipping resonated even more than one percent back on their purchases.”

The My Best Buy program closed the year with about 100 million members, of which 40 million to 45 million were active.

The new three-tier program was also informed by Totaltech, which was introduced in October 2021 and had 5.8 million members at year-end, up from 4.6 million the prior year.

The Totaltech program added back restocking fees for certain product returns and removed free same-day delivery to bolster profitability. Totaltech members were found to engage with Best Buy more frequently, purchase more of their tech at the chain and experience considerably higher satisfaction rates, especially for tech support, compared to non-members.

Ms. Barry said paid subscription members also support Best Buy’s retail media efforts. “This pool of customers is really vital to us, and I think we are continuing to improve the way we engage with them and also drive their engagement back with us,” she said.