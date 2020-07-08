Is targeting offers based on online browsing creepy?
Offering product suggestions based on a shopper’s browsing history is a common online tactic, but a new university study finds consumers being observed may be more inclined not to make any purchase.
Across 11 studies, researchers from Israel’s Arison School of Business and Indiana’s Kelley School of Business explored how being observed impacts purchase behavior.
The study concluded that “being observed prior to reaching the decision threatens consumers’ sense of autonomy in making the decision, resulting in an aversion to being observed. Furthermore, we find that such threats lead consumers to terminate their decision by avoiding purchase or by choosing default options.”
Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Yonat Zwebner, the study’s co-author and an Arison School professor, said the best option for online marketers may be letting customers choose whether they want to be observed, in part by explaining the benefits of receiving the best recommendations.
Many consumers don’t realize the extent to which their personal data, including browsing behavior, tailors their online experience. Legislators are pushing to give consumers more control and transparency over their data.
A few studies found more apprehension over marketers’ use of browsing history versus purchasing history.
Only 30 percent of respondents were comfortable letting brands use their browsing history to make their rewards experience more relevant to them, according to Merkle’s “2020 Loyalty Barometer Report.” That compares to 59 percent who were comfortable with their purchasing histories being used for such purposes.
McKinsey’s “Art of Personalization” study that came out in 2019 found 38 percent of Americans citing cross-sharing of their browsing history as a reason their personalized messages appear creepy versus 29 percent for their purchase history.
A survey on the behalf of DataGrail that came in February 2020 found three-quarters of Americans expressing apprehension about companies selling or sharing their personal data with third parties. Asked about their top concerns over the use of personal data, however, only 16 percent were concerned about their browsing history being used to target ads, with purchasing history concerns at 12 percent. Bigger concerns were over the use of social media data, email and chat content.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are there inherent shortfalls in using browsing history for targeting or in offering product suggestions? Does it make sense that consumers would be more apprehensive about marketers using their browsing versus purchase history?
11 Comments on "Is targeting offers based on online browsing creepy?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Having advertisements pop up based on things you have browsed on unrelated sites (or even spoken about when near to your phone) is undoubtedly creepy. What’s most frustrating about it is that, other than in some fine-print buried in a lengthy set of terms and conditions, informed consent to track was never expressly and knowingly given. That’s the real issue here.
As for effectiveness, I’d say it’s hit and miss. If the thing being advertised is of genuine interest and is a product a consumer is currently thinking about it might result in a click or purchase. However, all too often what’s being picked-up is random browsing or conversations that have little to do with products or genuine need, so the advertisements are just ignored.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
The whole “trading privacy for relevancy” paradigm has proven to be a red herring.
Perhaps even worse than creepy, this practice is annoying. Buy patio furniture and you’ll still be inundated by retargeting ads long after the purchase.
Any information passed from retailer to retailer, including cookie information, will not be viewed positively by consumers — ever.
It’s time to get smarter.
Managing Director, GlobalData
But Paula, you mean you *don’t* want two sets of patio furniture?!
VP Planning, TPN Retail
It IS creepy — I say that because I’m a Baby Boomer. I bet if we parsed the data, we’d see that younger shoppers are those who are unfazed by this tracking. This will be the new normal, and the generation of shoppers who get used to it will come to expect it.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The biggest drawback is the aggravation of having pop-ups for the same item appear in almost every new browser window opened for at least 24 hours — sometimes longer. While that item or brand may have been in my original consideration set for a purchase I’m researching — perhaps even my front-runner — the aggravation factor has driven me away from the purchase on more than one occasion.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Every time I get an ad for something I searched for or browsed an hour ago or a day ago, I swear that I’m going to switch to a browser that blocks that nonsense. And then I don’t.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
It’s definitely creepy but at this point in the history of online shopping, is it preventing people from buying or browsing? No. The question is whether there is enough momentum to get a GDPR type law passed so that consumers will have more control over how they can be targeted. I would personally want that but I think this will only happen if there is a change in November.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
It is creepy. I bought a carbon steel pan a month ago and now I still get ads wanting to sell me another carbon steel pan. I understand the targeted marketing, but this goes overboard…
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
It’s interesting how long this practice – what Google calls “remarketing” – has stuck around. Between the creepy factor and the annoyance of seeing something you’ve already looked at (and possibly removed from consideration, or worse, already purchased), the process feels very ham-handed in our AI-driven world.
CEO/Founder, Crobox
Any shortfalls that might be seen will probably be shorter than those found with other personalization tactics. The benefit of in-session optimization is that it’s contained to that session, so no personal data is being used. Once consumers are educated on how that works, I think they will grow comfortable with it relatively fast. They will see it’s more about optimizing their customer experience, rather than trying to understand their psychology. It makes sense that some consumers find marketers using browsing history “creepy.” Purchase history is more concrete and the customer has committed to a specific product. Browsing data shows a thought process (if it were to be singled out, which it’s not), which could feel intrusive. But the reality of the situation is that these optimizations are happening on such a large scale, there’s not much to show about individual tendencies. And, of course, this data is almost always anonymized.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Watch Jeopardy, and you’ll see ads targeted toward viewers of a certain age (like me). Use Netflix, and you’ll get recommendations based on your own viewing history. This sort of targeted marketing is not a new phenomenon, but the underlying data science and technology have gotten a lot more nimble.
So I can’t say I find it creepy, because I understand the concept behind it. But annoying? Absolutely.