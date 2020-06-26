Source: Jaxson Maximus

Miami luxury men’s salon Jaxson Maximus offers a high-touch, one-stop grooming experience in its 4,000 square-foot Miami location. Visitors can get haircuts and a range of additional boutique grooming services, or get their clothing customized at the full-service tailor shop and purchase custom suits and shirts, guided by a highly-personalized professional consultation. When lockdown started, though, this experiential business model quickly became impossible to execute.

RetailWire spoke with Christian Boehm, CEO and founder of Jaxson Maximus, and Madison Boehm, COO and co-founder, about the experientially-oriented company’s pandemic-driven pivot strategy.

“We were like a deer in headlights like everyone else,” Mr. Boehm said. “Our business cannot be run over a computer and from home. I can’t cut your hair through a Zoom call … during the shutdown we had to think fast.”

Almost immediately Jaxson Maximus began offering in-home haircuts — a service it had never before offered. To meet state safety guidelines and assuage customer fears, the salon:

Monitored and logged staff temperatures daily;

Mandated hand sanitizer, glove and mask use during home visits, allowing customers to see them putting on fresh, clean PPE;

Sanitized equipment to strict specs between all appointments;

Checked customer temperatures before providing service. (Were a customer to have a fever, the service would be put off for two weeks.)

Jaxson Maximus promoted the service to tenants of area condominiums through concierges and building managers, and targeted still-working professional demographics, like doctors, who would want haircuts throughout the lockdown. The store expanded its database from 2,000 to 5,000 contacts with a high likelihood of engagement.

The store location was able to reopen three weeks ago with enhanced sanitation and limited, socially-distanced occupancy. Jaxson Maximus sees an ongoing commitment to safety and sanitation as paramount.

“The guidelines are going to change, but it’s just as important that people feel safe, that the environment is clean, that everything is sanitary,” said Ms. Boehm.

With the future still uncertain all around, Jaxson Maximus is also exploring other lines of business to weather any future lockdowns. The company plans to begin selling its in-house salon products online and launch a new athleisure wear line via e-commerce.