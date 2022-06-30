Photo: Getty Images/peepo

Sprouts Farmers Market has announced a major sponsorship in women’s athletics through partnerships with the Big 12 and Pac-12 Conferences timed to the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The partnership includes becoming the first-ever presenting partner of the Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Championships and the title sponsor of the Big 12 Women’s Soccer Championship.

“We’re proud to sponsor these great female athletes,” said Jack Sinclair, Sprouts’ CEO, in a press release.

Title IX, signed into law by Richard Nixon in 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

As a result, females now account for 43 percent of sports participants at the high school level and 44 percent of all NCAA athletes. The side benefit of playing sports is building confidence and learning leadership and teamwork skills that elevate career advancement and offer other lifetime benefits.

In recent years, sponsorships of women’s sports have seen an uptick due to empowerment movements, including the U.S. women’s soccer team’s push for equal pay.

Men’s sports, however, still earn the wide majority of sponsorship and overall sports advertising spend (outside of tennis and the Olympics). This is primarily because men’s sports draw significantly higher viewers.

Women’s slow growth in viewership, attendance and sponsorships is often traced to the notion that men — being larger, stronger and faster — provide a more entertaining product.

Proponents of women’s sports marketing claim a lack of media exposure stunts growth as studies show less than five percent of sports media content is dedicated to women’s sports. University researchers from Australia in a 2017 study attributed the skimpy coverage to male-dominated sports newsrooms, ingrained assumptions about readership and the systematic, repetitive nature of sports news.

Nielsen research from 2018 found 84 percent of global sports fans are interested in women’s sports. Fifty-one percent of those were male.

A recent Nielsen analysis found women’s sports media coverage still significantly lags behind men’s. The research firm wrote in a blog entry, “Fans around the world are telling leagues and sponsors they’re ready for more when it comes to women’s sports.”