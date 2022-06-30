Marketers are still trying to figure out women’s sports 50 years after Title IX

Jun 30, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Sprouts Farmers Market has announced a major sponsorship in women’s athletics through partnerships with the Big 12 and Pac-12 Conferences timed to the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The partnership includes becoming the first-ever presenting partner of the Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Championships and the title sponsor of the Big 12 Women’s Soccer Championship.

“We’re proud to sponsor these great female athletes,” said Jack Sinclair, Sprouts’ CEO, in a press release.

Title IX, signed into law by Richard Nixon in 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

As a result, females now account for 43 percent of sports participants at the high school level and 44 percent of all NCAA athletes. The side benefit of playing sports is building confidence and learning leadership and teamwork skills that elevate career advancement and offer other lifetime benefits.

In recent years, sponsorships of women’s sports have seen an uptick due to empowerment movements, including the U.S. women’s soccer team’s push for equal pay.

Men’s sports, however, still earn the wide majority of sponsorship and overall sports advertising spend (outside of tennis and the Olympics). This is primarily because men’s sports draw significantly higher viewers.

Women’s slow growth in viewership, attendance and sponsorships is often traced to the notion that men — being larger, stronger and faster — provide a more entertaining product.

Proponents of women’s sports marketing claim a lack of media exposure stunts growth as studies show less than five percent of sports media content is dedicated to women’s sports. University researchers from Australia in a 2017 study attributed the skimpy coverage to male-dominated sports newsrooms, ingrained assumptions about readership and the systematic, repetitive nature of sports news.

Nielsen research from 2018 found 84 percent of global sports fans are interested in women’s sports. Fifty-one percent of those were male.

A recent Nielsen analysis found women’s sports media coverage still significantly lags behind men’s. The research firm wrote in a blog entry, “Fans around the world are telling leagues and sponsors they’re ready for more when it comes to women’s sports.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers and brands be aggressively investing in women’s sports sponsorships or advertising despite viewership challenges? Will the payback from women’s sports sponsorships soon be on par with men’s sports?

Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
30 minutes 15 seconds ago

I actually like the basketball played by the WNBA better than in the men’s NBA. And who is not inclined to watch the women’s USA soccer rather than the men?

The top athletes in the world actually earn more money “off the field” than on. My question always is, are they worth it? My answer is always “no way.”

Fifty percent of the population is women, 44 percent of collegiate athletes are women. It seems those that do not take advantage of the numbers are missing something big. They should dip their toe in the participation. It won’t be expensive and the payoff may be a lot greater than paying LeBron James $80 million annually in off-the-court earnings.

Ryan Mathews
Ryan Mathews
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
16 minutes 24 seconds ago
First, I’d like to take issue with the, ” … notion that men — being larger, stronger and faster — provide a more entertaining product.” Where would you put your money on U.S. Men’s or Women’s Soccer? Who doesn’t like watching Serena Williams play tennis? Now, back to the issue. Viewership is a bit like a snake swallowing its tail — increasing the sponsorship boosts media coverage, boosting media coverage creates new fans, creating new fans encourages more sponsorship — well — you get the idea. Some BrainTrusters may remember a time when you couldn’t pay Americans to watch soccer played by men, women, or Martians. And what about sports like bowling that used to have huge viewership but have all but disappeared from the mediascape? So if over half the population are women, and a high percentage of the male population prefers the nuances and/or skills of women’s teams, why is this even a question? Let’s face it, is the whole notion of “Men’s” and “Women’s” sports a little too 19th century? I mean… Read more »
Gary Sankary
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
14 minutes 57 seconds ago

Promoting women’s sports by investing in sponsorships is the right thing to do. The ROI will take longer to realize as there have to be some shifts in how people perceive female athletes. The key is exposure. Sponsorships fund that exposure. Given the participation rate of girls in sports today, I am optimistic that we will see growth in viewership and that the ROI for those companies investing in Women’s sports will grow significantly. Will it match the NFL or the NBA? No. Will it be lucrative enough for companies to invest there and provide more opportunities for women to earn a living in sports? I hope so.

Patricia Vekich Waldron
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
10 minutes 19 seconds ago

It is foolish to not to support Women’s sports, especially because females make up half of the population and the majority of purchasing decisions. Brands that make promotional investments will be rewarded by up-and-coming athletes and their families, friends and fans.

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
8 minutes 2 seconds ago

Women represent the majority of the population in the US so it makes no sense to ignore their sporting events.

I would like to see more sponsors take the lead and change this. Female athletes work as hard as male athletes; they should be celebrated and paid equally. But we’re talking about sports in America so I am not holding my breath that this will change anytime soon.

