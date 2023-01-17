Marvin Ellison advises aspiring execs to ‘take tough assignments’
Marvin Ellison, CEO at Lowe’s, speaking at the NRF Big Show, said he learned early on that, to get ahead in his career, his best approach was to “just take tough assignments.” True to his focus, every job he’s taken over the last 25 years — including his current role — has involved succeeding someone who was fired or pushed out.
He joked, “That means you’re on nobody’s succession plan.”
Oftentimes, the opportunities were ones that others felt were too risky for the potential rewards. He said, “But I would raise my hand because it was my way to make a contribution to the company. It’s my way to demonstrate my ability to lead, my ability to build teams.”
Mr. Ellison, who is Black, also noted that “not too many people that look like me” have been able to lead two Fortune 500 companies, also including JCPenney. He also lacked “an elite education from a prestigious education institution” and early access to executive sponsors.
His parents were “incredibly influential” in providing lessons around perseverance that helped guide his career development. Mr. Ellison said, “Put God first, focus on education and work hard — those were the pillars of success that our parents gave us.”
He also admitted he struggled to “fit in” as the “only Black person” in the corporate office, but came to realize “my greatest attribute was to be the best, most authentic version of myself.”
He further encourages his staff to lean into their “unique diverse abilities to solve problems.”
At Lowe’s, one of his goals is “trying to create a company I wish I could have worked for when I was coming up the ranks.” Long curious about the criteria that leads to major promotions, Lowe’s publishes a list of core behaviors looked for in leaders for every associate to view.
Mr. Ellison said, “Deliver consistent results, continue to learn, take care of the customers, take action and be courageous. These are not extraordinary things but there are things you have to do consistently.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with Marvin Ellison that “just taking tough assignments” is good advice for individuals trying to advance their retail careers? What other advice would you have for individuals aspiring to break into retail’s upper ranks?
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I totally agree with Marvin. If it was easy then anyone could do it. It takes a special person to take on the hard jobs. Those that others avoid are the jobs that make a career. So buckle up, it’s going to be a rough ride, but it will be rewarding.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Growth and learning often come more from toughness and struggle than it does from easy success. As the saying goes, “if it was easy, everyone would be doing it.”
Vice President, Research at IDC
Mr. Ellison shares what all the best and most successful executives have done on their track to success. Risk, discomfort, uncertainty are all part of this journey. I’ve never heard of a top executive reaching or staying long in an exec position without conflict. The tough assignments enable experience with difficult decision making. Surely it is not the only factor. Support, mentorship and other factors can help, but it is the one factor that only the aspiring executive truly can decide to embrace or decide to leave. Leadership requires perseverance through good times and bad.
President, Spieckerman Retail
These days, just about any role in retail is inherently a “tough assignment”! Even so, Mr. Ellison’s story is inspiring and he is no doubt impacting many retail careers by sharing it. In my experience, taking on jobs and projects that others fear to attempt builds confidence, and working in the trenches builds credibility. It all adds up to leadership.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I agree entirely with Mr. Ellison. There is no better way to prove one’s mettle. It increases profile and sets them away from the pack. Maybe more important, however, is what one proves to themselves. The experience of a tough assignment is a learning experience and a foundational experience for future growth.