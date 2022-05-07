Source: McDonald’s

McDonald’s has launched “Camp McDonald’s,” a campaign offering 27 consecutive days of food deals, menu hacks, musical performances and limited-edition merch drops — available only via the McDonald’s App.

All offers — running from July 5 to July 31 — require a $1.00 purchase through the mobile app. The length of the campaign mimics the week- or month-long deals many retailers run during holiday selling.

“Mark your calendars, because McDonald’s has your pass to the event of the summer,” wrote the fast food chain in a press release that includes a 27-day calendar of deals and events.

The campaign features a Retro Grimace Pool Float while supplies last for the $1 minimal purchase on day one, while deals on many favorites, like the Chicken McNuggets ($5 for 20 on July 26), Big Macs ($2 on July 9 and July 30), and McFlurries (BOGO on July 27), are available throughout the month.

Camp McDonald’s will also play up the popularity of menu hacks, including offering a free McFlurry with an apple pie on July 6 and free cookies with any McFlurry to make a McFlurry Sandwich on July 20.

Menu hacks are combinations of standard items generally at fast food chains that often go viral online. In late January, McDonald’s for the first time began offering menu hacks popularized online at its locations, including a burger stuffed with chicken nuggets.

On Thursdays throughout July, Camp McDonald’s focus will be on merchandise releases, including collaborations with Free & Easy, Ma®ket, innisfree and Kid Cudi. Sundays will be dedicated to in-app performances virtually featuring artists like Kid Cudi and blackbear.

Over the last few years, McDonald’s has seen success with the introduction of limited-time meals from star musicians, including BTS, Saweetie, J Balvin and Travis Scott.

Eat this, not that! wrote, “When McDonald’s introduced the Famous Orders platform two years ago, transforming celebrity-preferred meals into menu promotions, the concept boosted sales significantly. The chain appears to be leaning into a similar strategy at a time when sales are traditionally quieter.”

Camp McDonald’s lasts longer than other events retailers run during holiday selling designed to draw traffic during the slow summer months, such as Amazon Prime Day.