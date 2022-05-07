McDonald’s puts hacks, merch drops, musical acts and food deals on its ‘camp’ menu
McDonald’s has launched “Camp McDonald’s,” a campaign offering 27 consecutive days of food deals, menu hacks, musical performances and limited-edition merch drops — available only via the McDonald’s App.
All offers — running from July 5 to July 31 — require a $1.00 purchase through the mobile app. The length of the campaign mimics the week- or month-long deals many retailers run during holiday selling.
“Mark your calendars, because McDonald’s has your pass to the event of the summer,” wrote the fast food chain in a press release that includes a 27-day calendar of deals and events.
The campaign features a Retro Grimace Pool Float while supplies last for the $1 minimal purchase on day one, while deals on many favorites, like the Chicken McNuggets ($5 for 20 on July 26), Big Macs ($2 on July 9 and July 30), and McFlurries (BOGO on July 27), are available throughout the month.
Camp McDonald’s will also play up the popularity of menu hacks, including offering a free McFlurry with an apple pie on July 6 and free cookies with any McFlurry to make a McFlurry Sandwich on July 20.
Menu hacks are combinations of standard items generally at fast food chains that often go viral online. In late January, McDonald’s for the first time began offering menu hacks popularized online at its locations, including a burger stuffed with chicken nuggets.
On Thursdays throughout July, Camp McDonald’s focus will be on merchandise releases, including collaborations with Free & Easy, Ma®ket, innisfree and Kid Cudi. Sundays will be dedicated to in-app performances virtually featuring artists like Kid Cudi and blackbear.
Over the last few years, McDonald’s has seen success with the introduction of limited-time meals from star musicians, including BTS, Saweetie, J Balvin and Travis Scott.
Eat this, not that! wrote, “When McDonald’s introduced the Famous Orders platform two years ago, transforming celebrity-preferred meals into menu promotions, the concept boosted sales significantly. The chain appears to be leaning into a similar strategy at a time when sales are traditionally quieter.”
Camp McDonald’s lasts longer than other events retailers run during holiday selling designed to draw traffic during the slow summer months, such as Amazon Prime Day.
- McDonald’s USA Drops Official ‘Camp McDonald’s’ Lineup – McDonald’s
- Starting Next Week, McDonald’s Will Be Exploding With Deals and Celebrity Collaborations – Eat this, not that!
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see a month-long campaign such as Camp McDonald’s working for other food establishments and retailers trying to overcome summer traffic doldrums? Do you think the menu hacks, limited-edition merch and in-app musical performances will add enough buzz and relevancy?
8 Comments on "McDonald’s puts hacks, merch drops, musical acts and food deals on its ‘camp’ menu"
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
You know what Camp McDonald’s is? Twenty-seven consecutive days of my grandkids asking to go to McDonald’s. It’s fun and catchy and just enough time to keep people interested while creating new habits and favorite restaurants. This is a smart move to breathe new life into old favorites.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Exactly, especially the grandkids part.
Sales Development Manager
A good replacement for the long-running Monopoly game promotion – still encouraging frequent visits and highlighting different parts of the menu, but reducing frustration and likely cost.
Director, Main Street Markets
This is a pretty cool idea. Definitely will drive up sales.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I do think Camp McDonald’s is hitting lots of the right notes, and as such can sustain a month-long promotion. And I think there are indeed opportunities for other retailers to follow suit, be it in the summer or other times of year – but the key of course will be filling 30 days with smart, meaningful and engaging offers. No easy task, to be sure. Perhaps a close tie-in with a TV series that doesn’t drop all episodes at once would be an easy way to sustain interest and energy (if the TV series has some correlation to the retailer’s brand/assortment/audience, of course). I commend the marketing team at McDonald’s for what looks like an exceptionally well-designed program, without the help of a streamer’s budget!
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
McDonald’s has always been innovative in their marketing. This is a great idea that will create buzz and drive traffic. I especially like the hack menu. I love that they’re embracing their customers’ creativity. Makes them seem more down to earth.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Creating engaging, easy-to-use, valuable ways to engage with the brand is a recipe that can deliver growth. While a little late to the “app party,” McDonald’s is making up for the lost time.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Fun, interesting and a great way to promote the app. Why not?