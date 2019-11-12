Source: "Haford Hardware Christmas Advert"/YouTube

How does a small hardware store in Wales with fewer than 3,000 subscribers on YouTube generate over 2.5 million views of its Christmas commercial? The answer is a do-it-yourself success story.

The store in question is Haford Hardware, located in Rhayader, Wales. The commercial was shot by the store’s owner, Tom Lewis Jones, and stars his two-year-old son, Arthur, who plays the shop’s keeper in the two-minute spot.

“Arthur comes to the shop most days to see me. The stuff you see him doing in the video isn’t out of the ordinary,” Mr. Jones told Wales Online.

“He was so good. They say never work with animals or children but he was a joy — I’m bursting with pride.”

Haford Hardware’s spot is focused on family, and that certainly makes perfect sense when you consider that the business, which first opened in 1895, has been passed down through the generations ever since. Mr. Lewis runs the store with help from his wife, young Arthur and his grandparents. Four generations of the family appear in the spot.

The commercial was produced on the cheap — around $132 U.S. out of pocket — with the biggest expense coming from a licensing fee paid for music. Mr. Lewis and Josh Holdaway, a filmmaking friend from college, shot the commercial over the course of a day.