Pabst’s 1980s-themed motel is a throwback from wayback

Photo: Grand Traverse Motel

Reviving the pre-pandemic pop-up hotel trend, Pabst has partnered with a motel in Traverse City, MI, to decorate and rent three Pabst Blue Ribbon-themed rooms tinged with 1980s nostalgia.

The rooms include:

The Arcade Room: Featuring working vintage games, along with a king-sized bed that doubles as a pop-a-shot machine.

The Dive Bar Room: Featuring a packed jukebox, three-seat bar, bathroom lined with classic record albums and kitschy furnishing.

The Rec Room: Featuring a pull-out couch, foosball table and board games, wood paneling, shag carpet and blue ribbon trophy case that discreetly stores PBR cans.

The ’80s theme was inspired by the brand’s history and resurrects the classic tagline, “Pabst is the place.” The idea speaks to how drinking a PBR can transport an individual to simpler times.

Pabst Brewing Company VP of marketing Nick Riley told Ad Age the throwback concept comes as the pandemic experience had consumers seeking brands known for their character and old-school style. He said, “For Pabst, we had a really strong resurgence and resurgence through Covid because people were looking for brands that gave them a sense of security and they knew there was still good value, but perhaps at a lower cost.”

Fans can book a two-night stay in one of the three rooms at Grand Traverse Motel until Labor Day. The Dive Bar Room quickly sold out.

The motel activation is part of a larger campaign running across social media platforms, TV and outdoor advertising over the summer.

Others embracing the pop-up hotel concept include Taco Bell and Nutella, which both in 2019 briefly opened themed hotels in California. In August 2021, KFC opened a pop-up hotel in London with a “press for chicken” button in every room. H&M this past June opened Hotel Hennes NYC in Manhattan’s Lower East Side that enabled guests to check in for an hour to visit the café or rooftop bar with promised experiences including “portrait illustrator, drag bingo, a fortune teller, a mentalist, dance performances, DJ sets, photo ops, and more.”

The pop-up hotels arrive as research has shown younger generations prioritize experiences over products.