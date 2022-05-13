Pedigree and Walmart seek an end to pet homelessness
The Pedigree brand has launched a program designed to keep pandemic puppies and other dogs in their forever homes even at a time when many pet parents are finding it more difficult to make ends meet.
The brand’s Essential Support Dogs initiative includes a $2.5 million fund to provide financial and nutritional support and keep many of the nation’s doggos from ending up in shelters. All pet parents are eligible for discounts on Pedigree’s dry dog food, and those in need can apply for financial support at EssentailSupportDogs.com.
“Dogs have been our biggest champions over the past few years, providing us with companionship and support when we’ve needed it most. It’s time that we give back to them,” Jean-Paul Jansen, vice president of marketing for Mars Petcare North America, said in a statement. “The Pedigree brand’s Essential Support Dogs program strives to provide critical nutrition and care for deserving pets. We’re inviting pet parents across the country to join us in recognizing these essential supporters and furthering our ambition to end pet homelessness.”
Pedigree and Walmart have teamed up to offer discounts in the retailer’s stores on the brand’s dry dog foods. Customers can receive $2 off their next purchase between now and July 26. Those who need financial assistance will be eligible to receive additional coupons on the brand’s pet products over the next three months.
The company has included a social media component to fund the program’s safety net grants. Pedigree will donate $5 (up to $100,000) every time a pet parent shares a photo or video of their dog(s) on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter with the hashtag #EssentialSupportDogs and a tag to the brand’s account.
The program, created by the Pedigree Foundation, provides immediate financial assistance for medical expenses, nutrition or temporary housing. This summer, Pedigree will provide grants to shelters and organizations based on their success in keeping pets and their people together in the face of hardships.
More than 23 million households, nearly 20 percent of U.S. households, adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
- The Pedigree Brand Launches Essential Support Dogs Program To Celebrate Dogs and Provide Up To $2.5 Million In Support and Nutrition For Pets In Need – Pedigree/PRNewswire
- Americans adopted millions of dogs during the pandemic. Now what do we do with them – The Washington Post
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are programs designed to alleviate pet homelessness essential for retailers in the pet products business? What is your assessment of Pedigree’s Essential Support Dogs program?
3 Comments on "Pedigree and Walmart seek an end to pet homelessness"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It may not be “essential” but the concept will go a long way toward satisfying the retailer’s customer constituency.
Director, Main Street Markets
I don’t think it’s essential but it is a great community program that will be supported by the community.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
There were so many dogs adopted during the pandemic whose families found it difficult to keep them afterwards. It’s a sad situation all around and it’s heartbreaking. I love that Pedigree and Walmart have teamed up to alleviate this. Pedigree’s $5 donation per photo for safety net grants is putting its money where its mouth is. #EssentialSupportDogs