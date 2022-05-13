Photo: Getty Images/gradyreese

The Pedigree brand has launched a program designed to keep pandemic puppies and other dogs in their forever homes even at a time when many pet parents are finding it more difficult to make ends meet.

The brand’s Essential Support Dogs initiative includes a $2.5 million fund to provide financial and nutritional support and keep many of the nation’s doggos from ending up in shelters. All pet parents are eligible for discounts on Pedigree’s dry dog food, and those in need can apply for financial support at EssentailSupportDogs.com.

“Dogs have been our biggest champions over the past few years, providing us with companionship and support when we’ve needed it most. It’s time that we give back to them,” Jean-Paul Jansen, vice president of marketing for Mars Petcare North America, said in a statement. “The Pedigree brand’s Essential Support Dogs program strives to provide critical nutrition and care for deserving pets. We’re inviting pet parents across the country to join us in recognizing these essential supporters and furthering our ambition to end pet homelessness.”

Pedigree and Walmart have teamed up to offer discounts in the retailer’s stores on the brand’s dry dog foods. Customers can receive $2 off their next purchase between now and July 26. Those who need financial assistance will be eligible to receive additional coupons on the brand’s pet products over the next three months.

The company has included a social media component to fund the program’s safety net grants. Pedigree will donate $5 (up to $100,000) every time a pet parent shares a photo or video of their dog(s) on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Twitter with the hashtag #EssentialSupportDogs and a tag to the brand’s account.

The program, created by the Pedigree Foundation, provides immediate financial assistance for medical expenses, nutrition or temporary housing. This summer, Pedigree will provide grants to shelters and organizations based on their success in keeping pets and their people together in the face of hardships.

More than 23 million households, nearly 20 percent of U.S. households, adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).