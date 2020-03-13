Photo: Publix

Publix’s customers love shopping there for a variety of reasons — excellent customer service, BOGO deals, sub sandwiches, et al. While they may not know it, perhaps the biggest reason for them to feel this way is the grocer’s continuing commitment to improvement. Enter Club Publix.

On Wednesday, Publix unveiled its new, free membership program that the employee-owned grocer said will deliver a more personalized shopping experience to the throngs of loyal customers who regularly shop at the chain’s stores and online. It includes a number of digital features, such as early notification of BOGO offers and other sales deals, the ability to pay with a scan of the Publix app and the option of receiving e-receipts. Publix said the program offers exclusive club member perks and personalized content, as well.

“We’re always looking for ways to create a more convenient and rewarding shopping experience for our customers that delivers more of what matters to them,” Mark Irby, vice president of marketing for Publix, said in a statement. “Customers who join the free program will enjoy a more seamless shopping experience, one that’s more personalized to their individual needs and preferences.”

Customers with publix.com accounts will be automatically enrolled in Club Publix. Others can join by downloading the chain’s app, visiting publix.com/clubpublix or sending a text with the word JOIN to 782549.

Publix, which operates 1,243 stores along the Eastern seaboard from Florida to Virginia, reported earlier this month that it achieved a 5.1 percent increase in total sales for the three months ending Dec. 28. Same-store sales were up 3.6 percent during the same period. Net earnings for the quarter were up 26.2 percent.

“I’m proud of our Publix associates for continuing to make us a leader in our industry and providing legendary customer service,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones in a statement connected to the financial results.

Last month, Publix was named to Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list. It marks the twenty-third consecutive year the Lakeland, FL-based business has earned the designation. Publix is one of only eight companies to make the list since Fortune began the program in 1998.