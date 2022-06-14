Sources: Kohl’s/The Phluid Project; Saks Off 5th/The Phluid Project; Target/Humankind

Social holidays have increasingly become a revenue stream for many retailers. Black History Month, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Pride Month and even Juneteenth have all been capitalized on with branded merchandise. These assortments and corporate stances have not been without controversy. Taking a stand can be a double-edged sword for brands and many are finding out, sometimes the hard way, that their efforts are not always well received.

Disney recently took a stand against “Don’t Say Gay” bill legislation in Florida and received considerable backlash, including the removal by the state of Disney’s special jurisdiction which it had held since opening in the state. The slogan “Go woke, Go broke” has taken root with conservatives.

Many others applaud Disney for its stand. Most of that praise is coming from younger generations, which is something retailers and brands need to consider as they seek to attract the customers of tomorrow. A recent Gallup poll showed that the population of the LGBTQIA+ community continues to grow, especially in younger generations with one-in-six Gen Z’ers identifying as a member. Further, a report from Pew Research this month shows that approximately five percent of adults under 30 in the U.S. identify as transgender or non-binary.

That community, which faces ongoing discrimination, is suspicious of corporations and can call out those being inauthentic. A rainbow-colored logo posted for 30 days won’t cut it. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I know that no self-respecting gay wants a cliché rainbow comforter set. An authentic, supportive and tasteful collection that speaks to inclusivity is rare.

To avoid voting for the wrong side with your dollars, the advocacy group Data Alliance keeps a record of political contributions to anti–LGBTQ+ lawmakers in a report call “Accountable Allies.” Check this out before falling for the rain-faux.

Some standouts this Pride Month that deserve recognition include Kohl’s, Target and Saks Off 5th. These retailers have aligned with brands and nonprofits that support equality and gender-inclusivity versus printing a rainbow on the same product flowing through their supply chain.

Kohl’s made a sizable contribution to The Trevor Project and collaborated with brand PH by the Phluid Project. For the second year in a row, Saks Off 5th has partnered on a capsule collection with The Phluid Project. Target also collaborated with PH by The Phluid Project as well as brands TomboyX and Humankind.