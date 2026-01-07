January 7, 2026
TxKing/Depositphotos.com
Will Ryan Cohen Score GameStop’s $35 Billion Pay Package?
GameStop is putting forth an offer that CEO Ryan Cohen may, or may not, refuse. According to Reuters, the video games and geek accessories retailer unveiled a pay package which could see Cohen receive ~$35 billion in stock options should he manage to reach the ninth tranche of successful performance for GameStop. Reaching that tranche would mean that GameStop had achieved a market cap of $100 billion — more than 10 times the current valuation — with a cumulative performance EBITDA hurdle of $10 billion.
“Cohen will receive no guaranteed pay in the form of salary, cash bonuses or stock options under the package, the company said,” per Reuters.
That’s a tall order, particularly as GameStop continues to shutter its physical locations stateside and abroad. Per The Independent (via Yahoo! Finance), GameStop trimmed its U.S. store count by 590 locations during the last fiscal year.
Further, the company stated in a December SEC filing that it expects to shut down a “significant number of additional stores” before January 31, 2026. Local media sources, including TheBamaBuzz, indicate that these closures will occur in Alabama, Ohio, Illinois, New York, Kansas, Kentucky, Connecticut, and Minnesota, among other states.
Analyst Projections of GameStop’s Future Coming From Both Directions
Meanwhile, analysts retain mixed opinions as to GameStop’s future. Much of the common discussion surrounding the company’s fortunes since its meme stock rally of 2021 has been critical, with comparisons to essentially extinct video retailer Blockbuster — and a 36% stock price drop over the course of the past 12 months — coinciding with its aggressive operational streamlining to produce skepticism over future prospects.
Still, as TheStreet’s Daniel Kline noted, not all commentary has been negative. Kline cited investor Stephen Guilfoyle of Sarge986 LLC on the subject.
“[GameStop] did an excellent job of cutting back on both the cost of sales and operating expenses, which boosted margins sharply,” Guilfoyle wrote in March of last year, noting that the retailer held “one of the strongest balance sheets” at the time.
“Talk about a turnaround story based upon fiscal discipline despite a core business that remains in decline. This management team has done an outstanding job,” he added.
Others were less enthused.
“Mr. Cohen’s top secret strategy was (apparently) to ‘be like Amazon,’ and now that his Amazon executives are gone, it is unclear what strategy is guiding the company,” Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said, as Kline detailed. “We remain convinced that GameStop is doomed, with declining physical software sales and a shift of sales to subscription services and digital downloads sealing its fate.”
Balancing both the good and the bad was RetailWire BrainTrust panelist and GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders.
“GameStop is not in bad shape, especially as it has a great cash position and has now moved back into the black,” Saunders said in a recent interview with PYMNTS.
“However, sales continue to slide, which raises a question over the company’s proposition. GameStop is one of those firms where you periodically ask whether it is really needed as things become more digital. Both hardware and software sales shrank dramatically this quarter,” he added.
Finally, while Cohen and GameStop’s board are in agreement over the proposal, one obstacle remains. Shareholders will be posed the question of whether or not to approve the pay package at a special meeting slated for March or April of this year.
BrainTrust
Kai Clarke
CEO, President- American Retail Consultants
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Recent Discussions
Discussion Questions
Will Ryan Cohen be able to max out the total $35 billion pay package, should it be passed by shareholders? Why or why not, in your opinion?
Will GameStop’s aggressive organizational re-arrangement place it in a position of long-term profitability? What barriers might prevent this?
Is it fair to draw comparisons between the fate enjoyed by Blockbuster and GameStop’s future prospects in 2026 and beyond?
Poll
More Discussions
Could ‘Damp January’ Reflect New Consumer Attitudes Toward Alcohol?Is a new consumer mindset emerging with regards to both alcoholic beverages and NABs?
What Can Amazon Do with a Superstore?Amazon could be poised to open a superstore. Is this a smart move?
How Should Target and Walmart Be Positioning Around Wellness?Both Walmart and Target are positioning themselves around wellness products and services. Are they taking the…
Is Gen Z’s Appetite for Shopping Real as 2026 Begins?New data suggests Gen Z isn’t tired of shopping after the holiday blitz. Do the numbers…
Will AI Devices Drive a Consumer Electronics Recovery In 2026?Will consumer electronics see a boost in sales in 2026? If so, how will that be…
Has Retail Seen ‘Near-Universal’ Adoption of AI, as New Nvidia Data Suggests?Is Nvidia accurate in its portrayal of retail adoption of AI tech?
Maybe it’s just me, but I’m tired of hearing about the astronomical pay packages for egomaniacal CEOs. Cutting expenses to drive profitability is a one-trick pony – delivering meaningful and sustainable revenue growth is an entirely different challenge. GameStop faces significant market headwinds like declining software and hardware sales, and online gaming. Ultimately, GameStop’s board can offer Mr. Cohen whatever he wants, but this all sounds performative. Does Mr. Cohen really need this kind of financial incentive to deliver results? He’s already a billionaire. Elon may become the first trillionaire in human history, but that makes me respect him less not more. I’m with Michael Pachter on this one – I think GameStop is on a downward trajectory with no clear path to change it.
It’s not just you.
(I doubt it’s even just “us”)
No. This pay package is pie-in-the-sky hopeless, and offers no true future focus for GameStop, its shareholders, or whats left of this failing category.
Silly, silly, silly! It isn’t a trillion-dollar package, but apparently, Cohen wants to join Musk in the headlines. Similar to Musk, the chances of hitting the hurdles are pie-in-the-sky… but who is paying attention? Is it just a distraction from the pessimistic forecast for the business?
They have reorganized to change the trajectory. I don’t see anywhere for them to turn. They are boxed in by the simple availability of similar products from too many sides.
I don’t believe Ryan Cohen is realistically positioned to max out the proposed $35 billion performance-based pay package if shareholders approve it — not in any plausible timeline and certainly not on the current glide path. The metrics tied to the award are extraordinarily ambitious: GameStop’s market capitalization must grow from roughly $9 billion today to $100 billion, and the company must generate a cumulative $10 billion in EBITDA, milestones that dwarf the retailer’s recent financial performance and core business fundamentals. Those targets are essentially a 10x-plus transformation in market value and profitability, and while stock performance can be fickle, the company’s structural challenges — declining hardware/software sales and a heavy reliance on store closures and cost cutting — haven’t produced a clear, sustainable revenue engine that would support such a leap.
Likewise, GameStop’s aggressive organizational restructuring doesn’t yet place it in a strong position for long-term profitability in any meaningful sense. Yes, trimming store footprints and reducing operating costs has helped pare losses and even produced some quarterly profitability, but it hasn’t meaningfully addressed the core demand shift toward digital distribution, subscription ecosystems, and online platforms that dominate gaming — a secular trend that continues to erode GameStop’s historic value proposition. Analysts remain skeptical because the company’s revenue base continues to shrink and the value uplift seen from meme-driven volatility doesn’t translate into a durable business model rooted in customer utility or competitive differentiation.
As for comparing GameStop’s fate to Blockbuster, the analogy feels fair — and cautionary. Both companies anchored their identities in legacy physical-first retail models at a time when their categories were being redefined digitally. Blockbuster failed to pivot ahead of the rise of streaming convenience, and GameStop risks repeating that dynamic by clinging to a shrinking physical footprint while only incrementally experimenting with digital and collectibles. Unless the company articulates a clear, compelling pivot that meaningfully transcends cost cuts and nostalgia, its current course looks more like a prolonged descent than a renaissance — and a massive compensation package won’t change the underlying math without a genuinely differentiated strategy that resonates with where gamers actually engage and spend today.
I am not quite sure how this would be achieved. The underlying business model of GameStop is misaligned with so many trends that growth from the core is very hard to achieve. GameStop might dabble in non-core activities, but a pathway to a $100 billion valuation seems fanciful!