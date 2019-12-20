Shoplifting gets wild and goes viral
Shoplifting has always been a problem for retailers, but it may be getting even further out of hand. A video clip of multiple “customers” grabbing armloads of clothes from a Sears store in California has gone viral. Posted last week, the clip currently has been liked over 122,000 times, and retweeted over 34,000 times.
Online, there were varied opinions, of course. There were plenty of jokes about how desperate people must be to steal from Sears, which is pretty much broke itself.
this really just happened at Sears at Hilltop 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/YZ5i2zFcRQ
— Vick™ (@v1ck_mendoza) December 11, 2019
Astoundingly, the National Association for Shoplifting Prevention says that nearly 10 percent of Americans steal from stores. The latest survey from NRF says that retailers lost over $50 billion last year from shrinkage. With retail margins as thin as they are, that’s real money. According to a MarketWatch article, an average incident for a smaller retailer (500 or fewer stores) costs about $750, while larger retailers lose just over $300 on average.
According to NRF, fewer shoplifters are getting arrested and prosecuted than in 2015, even though big losses are causing retailers to raise prices to offset losses, and stealing hurts sales tax revenue as well. An NASP spokesperson told MarketWatch that the perception that “it’s no big deal” is the bane of their existence.
A cursory web search found stories in the news about shoplifters tossing their infant at security guards at a Target store as they ran away; shoppers being injured at a Ross department store as a getaway van plowed into a store aisle; police busting a fraudulent barcode shoplifting ring in Alabama; and teens pepper spraying security guards at a mall, while stealing. And, that’s just a small sample.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are new theft tactics, lenient retail policies, social media or other factors most to blame for exacerbated shoplifting problems? Should retailers focus more on the prevention of shoplifting via more security guards and high-tech solutions, or by working with the community and offenders to prevent recidivism?
7 Comments on "Shoplifting gets wild and goes viral"
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
My question is, why would you do it when you know that someone will capture it on their phone and eventually catch the robbers?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I don’t presume to know all the reasons — whether drug addiction, social media, or jaded employees tasked to protect merchandise who don’t give a whit about it — but there does seem to be a culture looking for riskier and more thrilling adventures, especially if they don’t get caught. It’s the thrill of the hunt on steroids.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Amen. There’s a coarsening in the country and a willingness to disregard basic social norms. I was shocked when I saw the video, but then not surprised.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
It’s difficult to know or get to the root cause be it drugs, poverty or simply the thrill of the steal. We, the general public, have become hardened by seeing this type of activity often on our local news. Just two days ago we had a chase scene up and then back down the turnpike. Local news covered it until the criminals were captured. Then it was back to what we were doing. Oh well… now it is on to the next act of stupidity.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
The first move any retailer makes when business is soft is to cut sales floor coverage/payroll. It’s an immediate reduction of expense and can show its benefit right away — on the books, that is. So you can only imagine how sparse the coverage is now in challenged retailers like Sears and many more. Given that, the reason shrink in stores is increasing is because it’s just plain easier (as witnessed in the video). Who’s there to stop it?
Theft has always been a major issue at physical retail, which, IMO, should further speed the move to dominant online shopping, where the shrink from something like porch pirates is on the customer, not the retailer.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
The policy of these stores is to not stop them. The crooks know the policy, and they could care less about getting caught, as nothing happens to these bums. The Wild West favors the criminals, and it is pathetic to see how bad it has gotten. This will not end well, and I hope no employees are harmed from these gangs of thieves.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This is the time of year I dreaded when I ran a store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. We could always count on a few times when groups of shoplifters would grab entire racks of clothing and run out the door. And there was always at least one episode of a store associate getting punched in the face or thrown into a Sensormatic tower. Everyone was on edge. Sharing on social media has made it worse.