Socially distant Americans find comfort in retail therapy
While the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of shopping habits, one that has remained consistent is people reaching for online retail to comfort themselves when things get stressful. A new study, in fact, indicates that, with plenty of stress to go around during lockdown, therapeutic online shopping has been booming.
Fifty-eight million Americans are spending more money than normal under social distancing restrictions and 43 percent admit to having made “comfort buys” during this time to ease stress and the sense of social isolation, according to a survey by Wallethub. Entertainment (29 percent) and alcohol (23 percent) represent the largest portion of comfort purchases, but consumers are also buying clothing (15 percent), beauty products (13 percent) and electronics (12 percent) to feel better during the lockdown.
Toys (five percent) and exercise equipment (three percent) represent the least purchased comfort buys). In terms of dollar amounts, 35 percent reported spending between $51 and $150 on comfort buys, 22 percent spent between $151 and $300 and 15 percent spent more than $300. Only 18 percent, however, characterized their spending on non-essentials as “over-spending.”
How long people will continue to spend on entertainment and other non-essentials, though, could depend on the duration of the economic ripples of the COVID-19 outbreak. Ongoing mass unemployment could add to the numbers of consumers already being more careful about discretionary spending.
The current real unemployment rate is “north of 20 percent,” according to senior White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett, who spoke to CNN. The numbers of those who will be unemployed is projected to be higher in June before it begins trending downward, although there is a possibility that the U.S. will continue with double-digit unemployment numbers through November.
Credit experts have been warning customers about going too far with indulging the impulse to comfort shop during the pandemic. Paul Oster, CEO of Better Qualified Credit Management, told CBS2 New York that people should be trying to save rather than spend right now, especially given the number of people who may be experiencing reduced wages or are out of work.
- Coronavirus Shopping Survey: 58 Million Americans Are Spending More Money While Social Distancing – Wallethub
- Hassett says unemployment rate could be ‘north of 20%’ in May with possible double-digits in November – CNN
- Consumer Credit Expert Warns Of Pitfalls Of Comfort Spending While Home During Coronavirus Pandemic – CBS2 New York
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: In what ways, if any, have you seen consumers change how they use retail therapy since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus? Do you expect the practice of buying things to feel better to increase, decrease or remain the same over the next six months?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Socially distant Americans find comfort in retail therapy"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Before COVID-19, buying trends favored experiences. With experiences limited, it’s natural that the consumer experience shifted to nesting. Houses fill up quickly. Experiences will make a comeback, but they’ll look different – and this is an opportunity where retailers can capitalize. Goods packaged together to provide experiences will see growth for the foreseeable future.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
While there are many people that resort to online buying as “comfort” or to feel better during the pandemic, I think most of the increases in online spending have been to adapt to new ways of living and working. A lot of entertainment buying has been a means to help parents keep their kids occupied or happy. Employees that are adjusting to working at home had to buy things to make their home office comfortable and productive. A lot of the “comfort buying” is probably more about adapting to new lifestyle changes than feeling better about themselves (IMHO).
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Our clients are not reporting dramatic shifts in online purchase patterns (other than significantly more people shopping online than before the crisis, of course). What we are seeing, however, is a shift in online behaviors and expectations. People are now seeking therapy through online communities. Retailers have a real opportunity to bring people together to engage and interact around a common interest, and those that have delivered authentic digital community-building programs have seen big leaps in brand engagement that will last far beyond the crisis.
VP of Account Management | Buy Box Experts
Dollars have shifted from restaurants and vacations to products that can be found online. On Amazon we have seen a dramatic shift in the top trending search results. In the past Amazon searches have been dominated by electronics; earbuds, iPhone cases, etc, now we are seeing “puzzles for adults” and even “sewing machines” in the top 50 list. People are looking for products to use at home while stay-at-home orders are in place. As restrictions relax we will see those dollars shift back to other activities.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
It’s too easy — you are working from home or at home, and you take a break and you see an advertisement for an item online you like (and magically there is a 25 percent discount if you order now). It’s hard to pass that up. I think that will continue post-pandemic as people are opting to work at home (if applicable). It’s hard to pass up.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
We are not going out to restaurants, bars, music or theater events, which in NYC can be quite expensive. That we are treating ourselves with very good ingredients to make delicious meals, making some good cocktails and spending time with our loved ones, at least via FaceTime or Zoom, is not a bad thing to make us feel more comfortable and less lonely. Buying clothes for our granddaughter who we have not been able to see in person in months also makes us feel better!