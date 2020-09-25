Walmart has changes in-store as the holidays near
The Christmas selling season is kicking off earlier than ever and Walmart announced on Wednesday its plans to meet the needs of its customers at this time.
The retailer said it plans to hire an additional 20,000 workers to help fulfill online orders as greater numbers of consumers than ever before are expected to do their shopping from home. The new hires will be in addition to more than 500,000 new associates the company brought on for its stores and in its supply chain operations to meet the crush of orders it received as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the U.S.
Walmart has said it will offer more deals online and in stores and spread them out over the holiday season to help customers who choose to shop early while reducing any shopping frenzy that may occur as Christmas approaches. The retailer said it would be announcing more specifics on its deals soon.
“Over the past six months, our customers have been shopping differently, and we expect that will continue into the most important shopping season of the year — the holidays,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said.
For customers who prefer to shop in Walmart’s stores, the retailer promised to take steps to protect their health. It will continue to require associates and customers to wear masks. The chain, which expanded store operating hours last month, will stick with its routine of closing overnight to clean and restock stores.
Two changes Walmart is implementing include the end of one-way aisles in its stores. It also plans to open another set of doors in its stores, with one to serve as an entrance and the other as an exit.
The retailer addressed the move back to two-way aisles in a statement to The Kansas City Star.
“We have seen that generally, customers have adopted new behaviors and take serious their personal responsibility to wear masks, practice social distancing and use our expanded hours to better spread traffic throughout the day, enabling us to provide them new options,” Walmart said.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen by seven percent over the past two weeks and deaths from the virus are up five percent over that time. More than 202,000 Americans have died to date and medical authorities warn that the situation could get much worse during the fall and winter.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you approve of Walmart’s decision to eliminate one-way traffic in its aisles in light of concerns raised by health professionals about the spread of COVID-19 in the fall and winter? Do you expect consumers to exercise more caution shopping in stores as the holiday season approaches?
7 Comments on "Walmart has changes in-store as the holidays near"
Managing Director, GlobalData
From all the stores I visited, very few customers paid attention to the one-way system. I don’t think it was out of belligerence, but because most people shop habitually and were oblivious to the arrows on the floor. In other areas Walmart has done a good job of enforcing mask wearing and limiting the number of shoppers in store. I am sure that these measures will continue into the fall and winter months. As for confidence to shop, I think a lot of this depends on the progression of the virus. If there is a spike over the next few months that could limit the degree to which consumers wish to visit physical stores.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I was shopping Walmart yesterday and I didn’t notice the arrows until I was in the last aisle I shopped. I only knew what they were because I’d read about their policy back in April.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I’m not sure I understand the decision to eliminate one-way aisles. Sure, some people ignore them but the pandemic is not over so why is Walmart relaxing its in-store safety procedures?
Every news program I see talks about the importance of safety during the pandemic, and in every conversation Rich and I have with retailers there is talk of not letting your guard down. It is a retailer’s job to keep store associates and customers safe while they are in their stores. I don’t like the precedent that Walmart is setting here.
Retailers had one-way aisles?! Who knew?!
Retailers had one-way aisles?! Who knew?!
Content Marketing Strategist
As a Walmart shopper, I can attest that many customers ignore the directional signage. Fortunately, everyone wears a mask and spreads out except for bottlenecks in the chilled produce section.
In response, crowd counting at the entrance can limit respiratory risks by limiting in-store capacity. Also, momentarily passing other shoppers isn’t as risky as sitting in an unventilated classroom for six hours.
In Q4, consumers will limit the frequency and duration of their in-store visits. Online deals and new hires will make e-commerce a safer, more alluring option for holiday shopping that’s worth any additional wait.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I was one one of those shoppers that always followed the directional arrows in Walmart. They were put there for a reason but, unfortunately, most people never looked down – very frustrating. For what it’s worth, people are still very accommodating – they are not bunching up and they are social distancing. The thing that keeps my comfort level intact is that I still see people cleaning (registers, freezer doors, etc.) which is a very good thing.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Has anyone been in a store with one-way aisles where the shoppers actually paid attention to them? I always feel like I am going in the wrong direction even if I am following them correctly.