When should a retailer work with Amazon Web Services?
In February it was announced that Best Buy chose Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred Cloud technology partner.
This would not be so newsworthy If not for the many retailers either shunning AWS or keeping investments in the cloud service to a minimum. Anyone in the retail industry has at some point felt conflicted about AWS as it provides fuel for Amazon retail.
Is this paranoia or sound strategy? Retailers in overlapping categories may be reasonably leery of working with AWS. Others, where competition is less clear, might not, especially when there’s a favorable cost/benefit. In either case, even knowing there are technical and legal barriers between AWS and Amazon retail may not matter when both are part of the same company.
Businesses in every industry are hedging bets by working with many providers. This has led to the problem of “spaghetti architecture.”
Even when claiming a primary relationship with a single partner, there will be investments in others. Avoiding AWS only gives more power to Microsoft, Google and others at contract or renewal time.
It makes sense to shift course when it’s financially advantageous in a world where commodity cloud services come with relatively low switching costs.
What about capabilities with distinct value, however, that are worth stitching into your business at a deeper level?
Two compelling public examples for Amazon are its Go technology and a new way to forecast demand developed by Amazon for its 400 million products. Automation, labor scarcity, margins and supply chain are subjects most retail CEOs are dealing with right now.
Go technology is available from Amazon retail, not AWS, and appears to have customer appeal beyond retailing where any form of zero friction check-in or check-out experience adds value.
Meanwhile, the forecasting example stands as a terrific showcase of Amazon’s data science expertise leveraging AWS Cloud services. To unlock similar value in your company probably requires outside help.
Is it possible to architect the same solutions using other clouds? Perhaps, but it’s possible that sourcing the underlying services from Amazon or AWS represents the fastest path to value. It ultimately depends on what is unique, differentiated and can be consumed by your company given its expertise, resources and priorities.
I suspect the decision hinges on how confident a retailer’s executives are that they hold a unique and defensible position with their customers. That is a rare but aspirational state today for many retailers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do retail executives have the knowledge and expertise to make cloud partner decisions in the best interests of their companies? What should executives consider when evaluating their cloud options?
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
Do retail executives have the knowledge and expertise to make cloud partner decisions in the best interests of their companies?
Many do not. However, if their Chief Digital Officers do not, then that is a different story. Everything is cloud now.
What should executives consider when evaluating their cloud options?
TCO, data science, AI, talent/expertise they can hire for are some of the big ones. All the big providers (Google, MS, AWS) have advantages and at the core there is not a lot of differentiation. Google and Amazon are both leaders in AI-based services with Microsoft not far behind.
At some level, you can literally accomplish similar things on the various platforms so it comes down to comfort of your development team first and foremost. For some retailers, it could come down to the old “UPS vs FedEx” discussions, whatever you can get the best long-term strategic deal on.
President, Protonik
Anti-trust laws were established to prevent abuse of marketplace power. When a retailer is caught between using the exceptional AWS services and the reality that profits from their payments to AWS will be used to sell goods at a loss (once all costs are accounted for), we have entered a place where anti-trust enforcement is needed.
I don’t know what to advise an individual retailer — AWS is a uniquely potent service. Yet it is also an abuse of power given the connection to subsidizing competition for any retailer who uses it.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Retail executives have the knowledge and expertise to make the best cloud partner decisions, however, their choice may be clouded by unfounded fears. Decisions should be made objectively based on the best combinations of capabilities, services and price. Ultimately, the best cloud service will be the one that is most effective and profitable for their company.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I like the way the article says it. Retailers (or brands) who hold a “unique and defensible” position are indeed in a position to enter into all kinds of partnerships without fear of dilution. And what, we don’t think Google won’t be in the retail business sometime soon?