Will 2020 be the year of elevated shopping experiences?
The last decade is over and hopefully with it an end to talk of the retail apocalypse. The current decade starts off with a new class of retailers focused on improving the shopping experience for consumers in various ways. Here are my predictions for 2020 and beyond.
Temporary pop-ups to permanent homes
With companies like Pop Up Grocer, a traveling pop-up grocery store concept, and Allbirds proving out this low-risk strategy, many are now taking their learnings into longer leases. In 2020 and beyond, expect to see more pop-ups expand to fully-fledged brick and mortar locations.
Mass services to individualized attention
Long gone are the days of throwing a “lounge” or “cafe” into your retail store and calling it the future. These generic hospitality moments will be replaced with individualized services and recommendations that are contextually relevant to each customer’s needs.
High street to highly unique
In 2019, brands flocked to the high street with Soho, Venice and Melrose helping brands get noticed. Similar to Abercrombie & Fitch taking over the Hoxton hotel and Chanel creating an Atelier inside an apartment, expect more brands to turn hotels, gyms and even subways into shoppable destinations for their customers to work, shop and play.
Data collection to data instant
Chief marketing officers are feeling the pressure with the expectation that their retail efforts must perform in both the short and long-term. Rather than employing back-end beacon technology as the only way to measure store performance, we are seeing companies like eBay and Neiman Marcus engage real-time tech solutions that deliver measurable experiences for their guests.
Full-service to retail-as-a-service
With pop-ups getting more common, smaller emerging brands are looking for more flexible solutions for testing clicks to bricks. Retail-as-a-service concepts like Showfields, The Market @Macy’s and Neighborhood Goods taking the brunt out of labor-intensive store build-outs and long-term leases, digitally native brands now have an interim solution. In the year ahead, we can expect “the most interesting store in the world” to be a regular occurrence.
Visitors to members
Consumers are looking to add richness to their lives with membership clubs that provide a sense of belonging and quality subscriptions that solve a problem above anything else. As the selfie museum is declining; people are looking to retail spaces like The Wonder, Ethel’s Club and Rise by We to connect and enrich their points of view.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What advances in shopping experience concepts and/or technology do you expect to see this year? Are there any retailers, brands or vendor concepts that stand out in this regard?
8 Comments on "Will 2020 be the year of elevated shopping experiences?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
2020 will be a year of “great vision.”
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Smart retailers are recognizing the importance of a good experience. CX and customer service go hand-in-hand in the retail industry. I can’t think of one recognized brand that doesn’t know that. (Even if they don’t appear to be delivering at a high level, they are aware of it.) Brands that stand out? There are plenty of lists that compile the best of the best. We can start with the A’s… Amazon and Apple. They continue to set the bar for others. Luxury brands have always recognized the importance of CX and service and are typically leaders in this area. You’ll see more personalization from savvy retailers. Concepts will take the form of pop-ups, and if they prove to be worthy of permanence, you’ll see them integrated into the store’s footprint. Pop-ups are great for testing.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
As always, Gabriela’s instincts are spot-on. I would even up the ante on her predictions to say that while experiences will matter more in the near future, I expect that by 2023, we will see a redefinition of what we think of as a “store.” For many categories, I expect that experiences will come first, with selling stuff a by-product of that experience.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
The advent of pop-up shops will certainly provide new innovative retailers and online retailers the opportunity to test their concept on the High Street. However, it is a big step from a one-off pop-up shop to a fully functional group of stores. The management of the supply chain is the biggest single challenge for most retailers whether they be bricks or clicks.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I’m voting for the shopping experience that diminishes the need for a “Sale” sign on every fixture. I’m looking for the experience that isn’t driven by a “%” sign with a big (artificial, fabricated) number in front of it. Honest product at an honest value delivered in an interesting treasure hunt manner. I know that’s horribly antiquated of me, but the growing transparency in the retail business is not the friend of so many bogus retail offerings in play right now.
Global Industry Director - Retail, Software AG
To me it is still all about being able to do what Amazon cannot do… and experience is a core element of that. Doing this and staying profitable for many remains tricky. I loved the comment from the CEO of U.K. retailer Mountain Warehouse – “If they come to the beach and it’s raining, Amazon can’t help them.”
This suggests a big focus on overall experience – focused on product and availability of that product rather than necessarily it being a super slick experience. Very much back to basics – love it.
CEO, Luxlock
Brands must be able to instantly recognize shopper preferences and provide individualized shopping experiences with high touch service at scale. Technology will have to enable companies to measure the selling process and track the entire lifecycle of the path of purchase and retention.