Will Americans keep looking for new e-tail sites as stores reopen?
The nationwide shelter-at-home orders of the past few months have motivated customers to not just try out new brands, but online retailers with which they have never done business before.
More than half of Americans (55 percent) have made a purchase at a new online store during the pandemic, according to Small Business Trends, citing a survey conducted by Ware2Go. The survey further found that 87 percent of customers report shopping online and 64 percent say they are replacing their weekly shopping trips with online orders.
Customers being moved to try new products and services has been a recurring theme throughout the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic. First came the initial, massive wave of adoption of online grocery shopping in mid-March, which allowed customers to shop for essentials while minimizing human contact. At the same time, stock-outs due to pandemic-related panic buying and, in some cases, food shortages, forced many customers to trial new products to replace their favorites. With a third party doing their grocery shopping for them, shoppers sometimes inadvertently received products they had not anticipated buying.
Customers were also buying things they wouldn’t have otherwise outside of grocery stores. Best Buy and other technology retailers, for instance, saw spikes in the purchase of home office technology as the majority of the U.S. workforce transitioned to working from home.
Teaching at home, another COVID-19 driven trend, also drove purchases of both traditional teaching supplies and teaching-related technology, as a Ware2Go infographic illustrates. With no clear consensus on a decision to reopen schools in the fall, these purchases will presumably continue.
As the Ware2Go study’s point out, many consumers switched to new retailers for reasons one might never have anticipated. Early in the pandemic, Amazon was swamped with orders for food and cleaning supplies, leading the e-tail titan, notorious for its unparalleled fulfillment capabilities, to experience large backlogs and even suspend delivery of items deemed non-essential, leading customers to order elsewhere.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What might determine whether shoppers will continue shopping the new websites after the pandemic that they’ve started using? What can online retailers do to remain “sticky” if and when things return to relative normalcy?
11 Comments on "Will Americans keep looking for new e-tail sites as stores reopen?"
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
Two words: Guaranteed delivery.
E-commerce was mostly playing catch-up to Amazon’s Subscribe & Save service. To drive stickiness, retailers and brands need to offer recurring subscriptions that stock the pantry, home office, cosmetics drawer and more. This will ease the anxiety that consumers have about the potential lack of inventory for in-store trips while at the same time ensuring a CPG can directly connect with the consumer (and better forecast demand).
It’s debatable as to whether a retailer even needs to offer a discount for recurring subscription programs. If they can just guarantee delivery of common goods, they earn the right to store my credit card.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
That 55 percent of the shoppers are trying new stores is obviously significant. That is great news. But that also means a significant drift to competition. Another study shows 40 percent of these new customers will churn soon or be one-time customers.
That means the online stores have their task cut out for them. Many stores are seeing significant uptick, but need investment in understanding consumer behavior, analytics and improving customer experience to make this uptick sustainable.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I see nothing in this study confirming “64 percent say they are replacing their weekly shopping trips with online orders” and even if it did, a study by an online shipping company is suspicious. If that were true, we would have seen it in every grocery retailer’s press release.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Boredom at home during the lockdown and being unable to get inspiration from visits to physical stores and retail spaces has pushed people to be more experimental online. That’s great news for the long tail of smaller retailers and DTC brands that have suddenly been discovered. Will this continue? Yes, to a certain extent it will. In many cases, loyal relationships have been formed and consumers will stick with their new choices. Experimentation may fade somewhat as physical shops reopen, but now that consumers have learned there is a whole world of interesting propositions out there I suspect they will continue to seek out new retailers and experiences.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
People in both rural and urban areas have shown intense eagerness to “get outta the house” as phased reopenings continue. This will only intensify as more stores reopen. So online shopping may ease, however the new habits of online shopping will not go away. I believe the net effect of all retail (online and offline) will be a strong increase by Q4.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Those that engage, retain. Websites that offer value to people beyond the transaction have the best chance to retain their newfound traffic. Offering content, connections and community is the way to capitalize on one of the rare opportunities this pandemic has presented to retail.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Change begets change. As shopping habits were upended with lockdowns and out-of-stocks, shoppers were forced to look for alternatives to old habits. That’s led them to places they wouldn’t have gone otherwise. Whether they stick with new habits or revert to old ones will mostly be determined by the level of satisfaction they feel. Keep shoppers happy and they will stay; screw up and they will leave. It’s still retail and many of the old rules still apply.
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
The same concepts that large omni-brands have been trying to push are equally pursued by smaller, DTC brands: personalized experience, targeted messaging, and assortments that resonate with that specific consumer. So if an e-tailer is able to do these things successfully, it will help reduce the churn from their newfound customers back to their traditional shopping destinations. New websites being shopped will likely see a similar trend to other services which have spiked during the pandemic such as food delivery and curbside pickup. They likely won’t retain their current levels, but they certainly won’t regress towards the norm. Consumers are creatures of habit, but once they attempt a new service with positive results, they are likely to continue utilizing.
Principal, The Retail Feedback Group
While there will undoubtedly be some stickiness with online retailing that shoppers tried during the pandemic, the magnitude remains to be seen. In some cases, shoppers might have signed up for a year of service (like with online grocery providers) which will help with that stickiness, but in the end it comes down to satisfying customers. And online grocery retailers and service providers had their challenges too – lack of pickup/delivery slots, out-of-stocks without adequate substitutions and so on. So there will be some winners and some losers as we move forward.
Retail Thought Leader
Mixed on this one. The experiences for many have been late deliveries, significant out-of-stocks and a challenge to get anyone in customer service to support online orders. Poor, forced experiences don’t translate into loyalty. That said, there were some truly exceptional retailers that were able to deliver online products quickly and on-time. Usually, these were the larger known brands like Lowe’s or Walmart. At the end of the day, whatever new conveniences were found would have to be supported with high quality fulfillment to change consumer behavior – and in many cases this just wasn’t the case.
For retailers to build stickiness, the same level of reliability of service, availability of product, and consistency of experience needs to continue – after all, the competition is just a click away.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista