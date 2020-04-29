Photo: Getty Images/J. Michael Jones

Best Buy plans to reopen 200 of its 1,000 U.S. stores next month, but it isn’t planning to just throw its doors open. The consumer electronics retailer announced yesterday that it will reopen using a system whereby customers can schedule appointments with sales associates to discuss their appliance, technology or other needs. Best Buy also has a plan for in-home installations and repairs that it believes will keep both its employees and customers safe.

Management believes that Best Buy can maintain safe social distancing by scheduling appointments for customers in its stores. It is also providing protective gear, including face masks and gloves, for its blue shirts. Every employee will undergo a mandatory health check before each shift using an app developed by Best Buy.

Once in the store, signage will remind customers of social distancing guidelines, and employees are trained on how to maintain the proper amount of physical separation. All areas and surfaces of the store used will be sanitized before and after each appointment.

Best Buy customers will be able to schedule appointments at open stores by phone, via the website and through the retailer’s mobile app or live chat. Those with appointments will get a confirmation of their scheduled visit as well as reminders via text and email. An employee will contact the customer via phone before the visit to explain the store’s safety measures and to learn about the person’s shopping needs.

Customers will be notified at the scheduled appointment time to go to the store entrance for check-in. The shopper will be greeted by a host who will share safety measures and introduce the sales or service associate they will be working with. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for shopping carts will be available for customers to use.

After choosing to purchase an item, the customer will be escorted to the checkout where distancing guidelines will be followed. Each register will have a sneeze guard installed.

Best Buy is also offering delivery for customers who are unable to carry their purchases home. In select markets, where allowed, the retailer will also handle installations and repairs, following CDC guidelines.

The consumer electronics chain has reported a 250 percent spike in online sales since it closed stores to customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even so, Best Buy’s sales are running at about 70 percent of what the chain achieved during the same period last year.