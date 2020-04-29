Best Buy is getting back to business with scheduled appointments
Best Buy plans to reopen 200 of its 1,000 U.S. stores next month, but it isn’t planning to just throw its doors open. The consumer electronics retailer announced yesterday that it will reopen using a system whereby customers can schedule appointments with sales associates to discuss their appliance, technology or other needs. Best Buy also has a plan for in-home installations and repairs that it believes will keep both its employees and customers safe.
Management believes that Best Buy can maintain safe social distancing by scheduling appointments for customers in its stores. It is also providing protective gear, including face masks and gloves, for its blue shirts. Every employee will undergo a mandatory health check before each shift using an app developed by Best Buy.
Once in the store, signage will remind customers of social distancing guidelines, and employees are trained on how to maintain the proper amount of physical separation. All areas and surfaces of the store used will be sanitized before and after each appointment.
Best Buy customers will be able to schedule appointments at open stores by phone, via the website and through the retailer’s mobile app or live chat. Those with appointments will get a confirmation of their scheduled visit as well as reminders via text and email. An employee will contact the customer via phone before the visit to explain the store’s safety measures and to learn about the person’s shopping needs.
Customers will be notified at the scheduled appointment time to go to the store entrance for check-in. The shopper will be greeted by a host who will share safety measures and introduce the sales or service associate they will be working with. Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for shopping carts will be available for customers to use.
After choosing to purchase an item, the customer will be escorted to the checkout where distancing guidelines will be followed. Each register will have a sneeze guard installed.
Best Buy is also offering delivery for customers who are unable to carry their purchases home. In select markets, where allowed, the retailer will also handle installations and repairs, following CDC guidelines.
The consumer electronics chain has reported a 250 percent spike in online sales since it closed stores to customers due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even so, Best Buy’s sales are running at about 70 percent of what the chain achieved during the same period last year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Best Buy’s scheduled sales appointment plan as an effective way to build sales by reopening stores while maintaining the safety of employees and customers? Is this a model that other types of retailers would benefit from using?
10 Comments on "Best Buy is getting back to business with scheduled appointments"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Scheduling appointments is an excellent way to start doing business in a safe and controlled way. Given the size of Best Buy stores, I believe they will be able to easily maintain social distancing and create a safe environment for shoppers. Beyond Best Buy, appointment shopping can make sense for many other categories: furniture, jewelry, and high-end apparel to name a few.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Best Buy’s scheduled sales appointments are an effective and responsible way to reopen stores. This is the only way I am willing to go into a retail establishment at this time – especially in an area where masks are not required. This is a model other retailers will benefit from. There is no mention of masks in their process – I would expect the associate to wear a mask and the customer be required to wear a mask. Then the process becomes exemplary.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Scheduling sales appointments is one option to limit the number of customers in stores, however that only makes sense for high-priced or complex items. It would be too cumbersome for customers to schedule an appointment for a something simple like an HDMI cable or earbuds. It is great to see that Best Buy is taking this seriously by providing associates protective masks and gloves and installing sneeze guards at registers. This is much more proactive than what many grocers are currently doing to protect their associates and customers. It will be interesting to see what safety measures other non-essential stores institute to protect associates and customers as more stores begin to open.
Managing Director, GlobalData
As the first step to reopening fully, Best Buy’s system is very sensible and will help it generate some sales. Before this crisis, many customers used Best Buy stores to get advice and to understand more about products, so a lot of visiting was already driven by particular missions. Given this, booking an appointment is something that many shoppers will be happy to do. The system works far less well for stores where people go to browse and don’t need much service, such as mainstream apparel retailers.
That said, I see this as an interim measure. All of these actions are designed – quite rightly – to throttle footfall and keep people safe during a time of crisis. That doesn’t work long term. The economics of most of retailers are built on openness and maximizing volumes. Anything that goes against that is harmful.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Best Buy appears to be making an effort to turn on a dime. They probably never had an appointment system before but managed to get one up and running. If it helps them meet the requirements for safely returning to business, it should be acceptable to all. There may not be a flood of customers rushing to make appointments, but it should help Best Buy to capture some additional business, which is better than none. Retailers are trying to get creative…
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Bet Buy is such a well-run company! This is absolutely the right model to apply at this time, and it will reassure both customers and sales associates. Way to go!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Best Buy is exercising total control of the process. They’re protecting everyone and giving maximum confidence that the shopping process is as safe as it can be made. Bravo.
Data Analytics Solutions Executive, Teradata
This won’t replace the foot traffic lost, but this is going to be a GREAT model for Best Buy. It shows that it cares about its customers and associates through a safety mechanism that protects everyone, and WHAT A GREAT CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE moment! Concierge treatment for shoppers. And this follows their new model of in-home services through consulting appointments. Best Buy for the win!
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
I think this is a model that should be utilized for other retailers – it shows that the company cares both about the safety of their associates and their customers. This type of one-on-one interaction will also help retain customers for the future as well.
Managing Director, Retail and Consumer, PK
Best Buy is a well-managed operation and there is a lot to like here. Their response strategy includes strong integration of digital and physical retail, a thoughtful redesign of the shopping experience and, best of all, it leverages the strength of the “blue shirt” store associates who were one of the key components of Best Buy’s turnaround over the last decade.