Photo: Raley’s

Raley’s is introducing its Something Extra Health service, described as “a new feature of the company’s loyalty program designed to help interested customers on their personal wellness journeys.”

The program’s web page promises:

Store tours to learn how to navigate our aisles to fit your lifestyle

Health consultations & services

Recipe demonstrations & sampling

Nutrition classes

The program is guided by dietician Yvette Waters, the Sacramento-based grocers’ first in-store nutrition strategist and brand influencer, hired in 2018, and an in-store nutrition advisor.

Raley’s launches the initiative on top of its Something Extra loyalty program that allows members to earn points on purchases for “Something Extra Dollars” every three months.

The Something Extra Health program debuted in late July at the new Raley’s O-N-E Market concept that opened in Truckee, CA.

The new concept also features:

Curated assortments: Building on food upgrade efforts over the past five years at its core stores, Raley’s O-N-E Market’s mix focuses on products that are fresh, nutritious, organic when possible, minimally processed and sustainably sourced. Items exclude ingredients from Raley’s banned ingredient list, such as high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners and hydrogenated fats and oils.

Community hub: Resembling a ski lodge for health-minded individuals, the store includes a meeting place, two patios and fireplaces on each floor and plenty of outdoor seating.

The increased emphasis on education and transparency follows the launches of Better-For-You check stands and Raley’s Shelf Guide at core stores.

“It has become increasingly clear that our customers want to know where their food comes from, what’s in it and how it may impact their overall health and wellness,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and CEO, in a statement. “We are consistently listening and learning, and that’s led us to the next step in our company’s transformation: Raley’s O-N-E Market.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Raley’s Something Extra Health initiative and the potential for bringing more store tours and personalized nutrition counseling to grocer’s selling floors? How effective do you expect the initiative to be in building customer loyalty for the grocery chain?