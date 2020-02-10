Will others follow Mall of America and provide free space for struggling moms and pops?
Mall of America is donating temporary space to several local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest. Called the Community Commons, the 5,000-square-foot space will be the rent-free home to 17 retailers starting on opening Oct. 1. The shops will be allowed to remain open for free until next spring.
Mall of America selected the businesses, all from the Minneapolis and St. Paul area, via an application process and partnered with nonprofit and municipal organizations as part of the effort. Although not part of initial plans, the businesses are all minority-owned.
The pandemic has taken its toll on retailers and restaurants. Yelp’s new “Local Economic Impact Report” indicates that from March 1 through August 31, 97,966 businesses across the country had permanently closed.
Some of the 17 stores participating in Community Commons were waylaid by riots that followed the death of George Floyd in the Powderhorn Park neighborhood of Minneapolis.
The goal is to help the businesses get back on track. The program provides fixtures as well as marketing and promotional materials for every business at no extra cost.
“The Community Commons initiative is one of hope and possibility as Mall of America joins the efforts to help rebuild the hearts, minds and livelihoods of our diverse retail community,” said Jill Renslow, EVP of business development and marketing for Mall of America, in a statement.
Beyond any goodwill, Mall of America gets to fill a vacancy and avoid the eyesore of empty storefronts. Mall traffic may also benefit as consumers are looking to support local establishments.
“Skeptics may say Mall of America is just looking for positive PR at a time when most headlines are about delinquent mortgage payments, store closures, and thin crowds,” wrote Allison Kaplan for Twin Cities Business. “And who could blame them? Lively storefronts are a heck of a lot more inviting than empty storefronts. Even if there’s no money coming in, keeping the lights on conveys hope. Community Commons is a savvy gesture that comes at a time when people are anxious to lift up the disadvantaged and desperate to find some good in the world.”
- Community Commons – Mall of America
- Mall of America gives free space to small retailers impacted by pandemic, riots – Star Tribune
- Mall Of America Makes Dreams Come True For Small Retailers – Twin Cities Business
- MOA Opens Space For Retailers Hit Hard By Tumultuous Year – Twin Cities Business
- Yelp: Local Economic Impact Report – Yelp
- Mall of America gives free space to businesses affected by pandemic, riots – Fox Business
- Mall Of America Extends A Hand Of Unity To Challenged Local Retailers – Forbes
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Mall of America gaining more than good press from Community Commons? Does such an incubator program make sense for other malls trying to manage empty storefronts?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Will others follow Mall of America and provide free space for struggling moms and pops?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Retail Industry Analyst
Kudos to the Mall of America for helping small businesses in distress. Beyond the good press, the Community Commons initiative will bring more shoppers to the mall. This is a practice that I hope other malls with vacant space will adopt to help struggling business owners and bring fresh new retail concepts to malls.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
So these are businesses that could not reopen because of lack of funding? If it means they can continue their dream without having to pay rent, then this a great thing. I suspect this took a lot of coordinating but it’s a great people-helping-people moment and I believe everyone can learn from them.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
I love this idea. The Mall of America had experimented with an incubator space for local micro-businesses before COVID-19 and it looked to be very successful. Anything that lowers the barrier of entry for entrepreneurs is great, both for the mall as their offerings are more interesting and diverse, and for the community as more small business have access to the market. Win-win.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Awesome idea and great to see. Benefits aside from the good press could be longer term. By providing incubator-type facilities MoA are potentially earning themselves future tenants as well as experimenting with the potential of making the space that they have “multi-functional” – a corporate adaptation that could well have huge benefits in the future.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I love this! It’s a win-win for the indie retailers AND for the Mall of America. Rent didn’t have to be free but it is, MoA’s generosity will result in strong word of mouth.
It’s the perfect time of the year to do this; the offer through Spring of 2021 is generous. I hope more malls across the U.S. follow MoA’s lead before the holidays.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Genius move. It’s certain to attract new traffic. The two malls near me are nearly empty, and would certainly benefit from new tenants. Let’s hope everyone gives this a look.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Interesting idea that solves problems for both sides. The question is, will anyone shop/buy at these places? There has to be a secondary screening, as in, does the business look like it’ll be a success? Otherwise you’re creating a whole new set of issues. Still, I like the thinking.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I love this idea for so many reasons. It helps small businesses, it helps the local community, it helps MoA. Are you listening, Westfield?
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
This makes ultimate business sense. Fill those empty storefronts and do some good along the way. Yes the PR is nice, but I imagine this came out of an idea in a meeting where the topic was “what do we do with the empty store fronts?” I am not sure this leads to any more business for the mall, but empty store fronts cast a pall over the entire shopping environment.