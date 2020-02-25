Will recruiting challenges slow grocery’s digital transformation?
According to McKinsey’s study, “Digital Disruption At The Grocery Store,” recruiting digital talent will be a major hurdle for grocers as consumers increasingly adopt home delivery and omnichannel options such as curbside pickup in the years ahead.
Large technology companies and tech start-ups, according to the study, continue to have first dibs on graduating data scientists, tech engineers and other specialists. McKinsey wrote in the study, “We believe that is a major issue, since digital talent may be the single most important determinant of a company’s likelihood to succeed in the grocery market in the next few years.”
The study noted that while retaining and training existing talent should be emphasized, several additional steps can be taken to better compete with Silicon Valley for talent:
- Hire a chief digital officer or the equivalent.
- Form positions for data scientists, tech engineers and other experts.
- Develop a clear digital strategy.
- Break out from the rest of the organization and rethink location strategies where required.
- Reconsider traditional recruiting practices and look beyond brand name universities.
- Offer more of the benefits Millennials seek.
- Create an innovative environment.
- Prepare to pay market rates and reward employees for attracting talent.
A shortage of such tech talent across industries, however, has been cited as a challenge for all industries for years. In 2012, Harvard Business Review declared the data scientist the “Sexiest Job of the 21st Century.”
Demand continues to exceed supply. LinkedIn’s “2020 Emerging Jobs Report” found the top-five emerging jobs for the U.S. to be: artificial intelligence specialist, robotics engineer, data scientist, full stack engineer and site reliability engineer.
In other industries, some solutions to the shortage include automating data management and operational tasks, employing self-service analytics and creating cross-functional data science teams to work with business units across an organization. Also cited: expanding the potential candidate pool beyond those with computer science degrees, developing tech specialists in-house and creating a data-centric culture. Hiring external consultants for certain tasks can also make up for shortcomings.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree recruiting “digital talent may be the single most important determinant” for a grocer’s success in the years ahead? How can retailers better compete for talent and/or make up for related shortcomings?
Managing Director, GlobalData
No, I don’t agree. I think talent is important and there is an issue in the supply of those with suitable qualifications. However retailers with the right mindset and budget can get such talent – as both Walmart and Target have shown. Moreover, retailers can partner with technology firms to buy talent and systems — as Kroger has shown with Ocado.
The biggest issue for grocery firms is making all of this work financially. Online fulfillment is margin eroding and in many cases lacks a clear path to profitability. Combine that with the backlog of store investment at many mainstream grocers and you can see that the biggest challenge is creating and maintaining a sustainable business model.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m not sure recruiting digital talent makes my top 10 list of short-term key factors. So I’m not much worried about their ability to recruit or compete for talent. Will automation help retailers? Sure it will (I’m thinking planogram generation, inventory management, logistics, etc.). But retailers can get a bunch of their work done by their vendors, so there’s less of a need to invest.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
There is no dearth of talent that is good in one aspect of technology or business or another. In the last two to three years we have seen a large number people graduating from degree programs, certificate programs from universities and online courses from Udemy, Coursera, etc., for all things related to digital and programming. And then there are offshore and outsourcing options.
So the talent shortage is not so much a matter of numbers. The shortage is in people with right experience and leadership skills to drive digital strategy and architecture. And of course the realization and recognition from the management to develop such leaders.