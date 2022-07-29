Photo: @AZ.BLT via Twenty20

Retail trade organizations have come out strongly in support of new legislation that would enable retailers and other merchants a choice of which companies process credit card transactions. The “Credit Card Competition Act of 2022,” introduced yesterday by Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Roger Marshall (R-KS), if passed, promises to open up the payment processing market and remove obstacles that retailers have long maintained drive up prices for them and their customers.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), which represents the largest retailers in the U.S., came out in strong support of the legislation.

“For far too long Visa and MasterCard, along with the largest Wall Street banks have been fleecing American consumers and main street businesses with interchange fees,” said Austen Jensen, RILA executive vice president of government affairs, in a statement. “This was perfectly clear earlier this year when Visa and MasterCard chose profits over American families when they raised interchange rates during the highest inflation in over forty years.”

The National Retail Federation (NRF) voiced its support, as well.

“Processing credit card transactions should not be limited to two companies when there are a dozen that can do the job just as well,” Leon Buck, NRF vice president for government relations, banking and financial services, said. “Routing choice has saved retailers and their customers billions in the debit card market and can do even more in the much-larger credit card market.”

NACS, which represents convenience store and gas retailers, added its endorsement. The organization said that the average “swipe fee” is 2.25 percent of the transaction price when processed by Visa and Mastercard. That is seven times more than what retailers in Europe pay and five times more than those in China.

“While our retailers can negotiate the cost of other goods and services in their stores, they are powerless when it comes to negotiating with the credit card industry,” said Anna Ready Blom, director of government relations, NACS.

FMI, which represents grocery retailers, added to those delineating the negative effects of card processing fees on their businesses and the customers they serve.

Jennifer Hatcher, FMI chief public policy officer and senior vice president, government relations, said that swipe fees “account for many retailers’ largest operating cost after labor” posing a challenge for “an industry historically operating on one-two percent profit margins.