Would Kroger’s smart apron calm your holiday cooking anxieties?

Photo: Little Black Book/Kroger

Marking its first-ever wearable-tech product, Kroger has developed a smart Holiday Apron that taps all five human senses to reduce the stress of holiday cooking. The apron supports an influencer-led marketing campaign.

“Ahh, the holidays. That magical time of the year we spend making memories with loved ones,” a voiceover states in a video posted online at Little Black Book by DDB NY, Kroger’s advertising agency. “But if you’re in charge of the holiday meal trying to make it perfect, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.”

The ad says the apron is designed with smart technology “to alleviate stress in the kitchen” with features linked to the five senses:

Feelings Notifier (sight): Sensors on the apron can measure the apron wearer’s body temperature, heartbeat and body movements and link to a digital display system woven into the fabric to project messages such as “cook needs a break” when readings are deviating from normal.

Kitchen Calmer (sound): When the apron detects an increase in volume in the room, a speaker plays Christmas music to relax the mood or a joke to break the tension.

Aroma Therapy (smell): The apron will periodically release a Gingerbread scent to evoke nostalgia and likewise calm nerves.

Massage-O-Matic (touch): Special straps with mini-vibrators give the apron wearer a gentle shoulder massage on command.

Kitchen Mishap Detector (taste): The apron somehow detects when a meal fails and automatically sends a $50 gift card code to purchase a replacement meal from Kroger.

The video ends encouraging viewers to visit kroger.com/madewithlove and “see how to make the holidays more memorable.” The domain currently takes visitors to Kroger’s family recipes section that features holiday recipes.

Apron prototypes are being sent to influencers to showcase on their digital channels. The campaign will also include a short form video and customized website. The apron will not be available for purchase by the general public.

A survey of U.S. consumers last holiday from butter maker Kerrygold found 89 percent saying that making holiday meals are stressful and more so than holiday decorating, sending out cards or getting their child to sit on Santa’s lap for a photo.