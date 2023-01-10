Disney asking employees to return to their offices four days a week

Retail News

The New York Times

Disney CEO Robert Iger said in a memo to employees that the company will require workers to go back to their offices four days a week, likely Monday through Thursday. “Creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney,” wrote Mr. Iger. “And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe and create with peers that comes from being physically together.” Disney workers currently report to their offices three days a week.