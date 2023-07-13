Shares of Domino’s Pizza surged 10% following the announcement that customers will soon be able to use Uber Eats and Postmates apps to order from the chain. Domino’s has signed a “global agreement” with Uber, making Uber Eats its exclusive third-party platform in the U.S. until at least 2024. The partnership aims to boost Domino’s sluggish delivery business, and the company plans to begin the pilot in four U.S. markets in the fall, with nationwide availability expected by the end of 2023.