Face masks may come with safety labels

Retail News
Face masks may come with safety labelsThe Washington Post 10/20/2020
The personal protective equipment industry is looking to create a uniform set of standards so that individuals wearing face masks will know what level of protection they offer in helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 from one individual to another. The goal of actually creating a label may be difficult to achieve as a debate over standards continues among PPE suppliers.
Discussions
