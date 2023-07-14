Sports merchandise company Fanatics has announced the launch of a new live events business called Fanatics Events, aiming to create an experience similar to Comic-Con but focused on sports collectibles. The venture is a partnership between Fanatics and talent management company IMG, with Fanatics holding a majority stake. Fanatics Events plans to prioritize the collectibles sector initially and aims to start holding events next year, offering fans and collectors a unique physical space to celebrate various aspects of fandom.