Fashion industry may need to reconsider its business model

Fashion industry may need to reconsider its business modelThe New York Times 12/08/2022
The fashion industry will need to reinvent itself if it wants to reduce the amount of its merchandise that winds up in landfills and continue to churn out higher profits. “For an industry that is incredibly creative and is built on creativity, it’s interesting how stuck we are in old ways of doing business,” said Tracy Reese, the founder and creative director of Hope for Flowers.
