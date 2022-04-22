Fed expected to get more aggressive with interest rate hikes to curb inflation

Retail News

CNN

“Inflation hawks” tend to argue for interest rate hikes in order to check inflation, whereas “doves” petition to keep rates low in order to stimulate economic growth. It appears as though the hawks are squawking loudest at present. The Federal Reserve last month raised the interest rate for the first time in over four years and many are now calling for stepping up the amount and frequency of the rate hikes to push back inflation, an issue that is front of mind with most Americans at present.