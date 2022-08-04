Former HBC and Toys ‘R’ Us CEO sees ‘record bankruptcies in retail’ this fall

Retail News
Former HBC and Toys ‘R’ Us CEO sees ‘record bankruptcies in retail’ this fallFox Business 08/04/2022
Gerald Storch, the former CEO of Toys “R” Us and Hudson’s Bay Cos., says that come this fall, “We’re going to see record bankruptcies in retail” and will see “decimation” among mom and pop stores on Main Street and also “those chains that have been struggling for years strategically and never got it right.”
