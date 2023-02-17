‘Goldilocks’ consumers keep the economy moving steadily along

Retail News
‘Goldilocks’ consumers keep the economy moving steadily alongFortune 02/17/2023
Americans continue to spend even as they moderate some of their purchasing behavior in a nod to inflationary pressures. “The economy is in the middling phase,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. “It’s not too hot but not too cold, especially for retail. Things are not in the boom phase, but neither have they collapsed.”
Discussions
